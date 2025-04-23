SGT University Hosts Environmental Fest 2025 Featuring 'Water Man of India' Dr. Rajendra Singh as Chief Guest

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], April 23: SGT University recently held its Environmental Fest-2025, featuring Dr. Rajendra Singh - the legendary "Water Man of India" and Ramon Magsaysay Awardee. As the chief guest, Dr. Singh inspired students and faculty alike with his powerful message on water conservation, making the event a landmark moment in the university's mission to champion environmental awareness and sustainable living.

In his inspiring address, Dr. Singh highlighted how environmental conservation becomes truly effective when scientific knowledge is combined with sensitivity and compassion. Sharing insights from his extensive experience, he emphasised the importance of blending formal education with indigenous knowledge systems to create meaningful environmental solutions.

Dr. Singh praised SGT University's newly launched M.Sc. in Environmental Sustainability program, calling it a forward-thinking initiative that connects future generations with nature along with a deeper understanding of environmental issues and a sense of responsibility toward protecting our planet. The program will definitely enhance the employability skills of aspirants.

The festival featured several engaging competitions, including quizzes, a "Battle of Ideas" debate, digital reel-making contests, and poster presentations. Students participated enthusiastically across departments, with Dr. Singh personally presenting awards to the winners and encouraging all participants.

Before concluding his visit, Dr. Singh toured the university campus and met with senior university officials, appreciating the university's several other environmental initiatives.

This successful event reinforces SGT University's commitment to environmental education and sustainability, helping inspire the next generation of environmentally conscious leaders.

Nurturing Future Leaders in Gurugram Through Excellence in Education

Accredited with an A+ grade by NAAC, SGT University is a distinguished institution committed to "Nurturing Future Leaders" through academic excellence, research, and industry-driven innovation. With 18 faculties offering multidisciplinary programs, the university fosters entrepreneurship, groundbreaking research, and global collaborations. Many of its faculty members are recognized in Stanford University's "Top 2% Scientists" list, reinforcing SGT University's leadership in research and academics.

As a Ministry of MSME-recognized Business Incubator and recipient of a 4-star rating from the Ministry of Education's Innovation Cell, SGT University is at the forefront of technological advancements and skill-based education. It is home to one of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, a NABL & NABH-accredited multi-speciality hospital, and cutting-edge labs developed in partnership with IBM, SAP, Oracle, and UNESCO Bioethics. Through strong industry linkages, global partnerships, and a career-focused approach, the university empowers students with real-world exposure, preparing them to excel in their respective fields.

For more information, please visit sgtuniversity.ac.in/index.

