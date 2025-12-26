SGT University Successfully Hosts the 2nd Bharat Higher Education Summit 2025

PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 26: SGT University, Gurugram, successfully hosted the 2nd Bharat Higher Education Summit (BHES) 2025, in collaboration with the Confederation of Indian Private Universities (CIPU), bringing together eminent academic leaders, policymakers, industry experts, and global educationists to deliberate on the future of higher education in India.

The summit was held on the theme "Building Research-Driven Universities", highlighting the critical role of research, innovation, global collaboration, and industry linkages in strengthening India's higher education ecosystem.

Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabudhe, Chairman, Executive Committee, NAAC, Bengaluru; Prof. (Dr.) Suresh Garimella, President, University of Arizona (USA); Dr. G. S. Chauhan, Joint Secretary, UGC, New Delhi; Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, The Energy Resources Institute (TERI), New Delhi; and Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kaushik, Vice-Chancellor, Gurugram University, were among the eminent personalities present at the summit.

The inaugural session commenced with an opening address by Prof. (Dr.) Hemant Verma, Vice-Chancellor, SGT University, who emphasised, "Research-driven universities are defined not by laboratories alone, but by a culture of curiosity, innovation, and critical thinkingwhere learning shifts from memorisation to discovery."

Prof. (Dr.) G K Shirude, Vice President, CIPU, addressed the gathering and highlighted that building research-driven universities requires leadership that embraces change, nurtures curiosity, and creates an environment where research thrives with purpose and impact.

The day-long summit featured three high-level panel discussions focusing on:

* Global collaborations and industry linkages for enhancing research impact

* Translating research from laboratories to society, policy, and practice

* Institutional strategies for fostering a culture of curiosity and research excellence

More than 150 Vice-Chancellors, Presidents, policymakers, academicians, and industry experts from across the country participated in these discussions, sharing best practices and actionable insights to strengthen India's research and innovation ecosystem.

Addressing the gathering, Prof. (Dr.) Anil Sahasrabudhe stated that the government is building a robust, trust-based research ecosystem through NEP 2020, mission-mode funding, and collaborative frameworks that link industry, academia, and global partners, enabling institutions across tiers to emerge as research-intensive universities.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan in her address, delivered that a strong research organisation is built when institutions allow young researchers to challenge established ideas and work on real-world problems, and continuously renew the thinking of senior scholars, as research thrives not in isolation but through constant intellectual exchange.

Prof. (Dr.) Sanjay Kaushik emphasised that to build truly research-driven universities, institutions must clearly identify and invest in their strongest researchers, reduce their teaching load, and pursue a long-term research strategy focused on quality, relevance, and impact that serves both the nation and society.

R. Karthik, Director General of CIPU, concluded the summit by emphasising the importance of sustained collaboration among academia, industry, and government in building globally competitive, research-driven universities that make meaningful contributions to national development.

The successful hosting of the 2nd Bharat Higher Education Summit 2025 reaffirms SGT University's position as a leading institution committed to academic excellence, research-driven growth, and meaningful contributions to the national higher education discourse.

For more details contact-

Shubhangi Datta, Shubhangi@lexiconworld.co.in, 8800123750

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor