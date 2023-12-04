SGT University's Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization (CCSP) Concludes Successful 2nd Annual International Conference

NewsVoir

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], December 4: SGT University marked another milestone in its pursuit of unraveling the mysteries of the universe with the conclusion of its 2nd annual CCSP Conference. Hosted by the Thanu Padmanabhan Centre for Cosmology and Science Popularization (CCSP), the three-day event, from November 29 to December 1, 2023, brought together esteemed scientists, researchers, and students from around the world to delve into the latest advancements and challenges in the fields of Cosmology and Astrophysics.

The event witnessed participation from 6 different countries, fostering a global exchange of ideas and knowledge. It even featured a stellar lineup of 10 plenary lectures by senior scientists, 6 review lectures, and over 30 parallel lectures, covering a diverse range of topics from Dark Matter and neutrino physics to the early Universe's rapid expansion.

The highlight of the conference was the captivating keynote lecture by renowned cosmologist and relativist Prof. Anzhong Wang from Baylor University, who explored the application of Quantum mechanics in Cosmology and its impact on Gravitational Waves. Prof. L. Sriramkumar from IIT, Chennai, followed suit, delving into the intriguing question of magnetogenesis in the early Universe. The engaging discussions continued with leading experts posing open questions on Dark Matter, neutrino physics, and preheating.

Prof. (Dr) Mohammad Sami - Professor & Director CCSP, SGT University said, "Cosmology, often described as the ultimate frontier of theoretical Physics, serves as the chronological history book of our universe. In the past few decades, the remarkable progress in observational Cosmology and Astrophysics has propelled us into the era of precision Cosmology. CCSP was established in 2021 as an autonomous center at SGT University, and since then it has been dedicated to deep research in cosmology and the popularization of science. We saw a great example of this at this year's conference too."

The conference also featured a unique discussion session, bringing together the best minds in the field to inspire and excite students and early-career researchers. Professors T.R. Govindarajan from IMSc, Chennai, Koushik Dutta from IISER, Kolkata, and Prayush Kumar from ICTS-TIFR presented open questions in theoretical cosmology and high-energy physics.

On the concluding day, three legendary string theorists-Prof. Shiraz Minawalla, Prof. Sandeep Trivedi, and Prof. Gautam Mandal-from TIFR, Mumbai, presented intriguing ideas and proposals, igniting discussions and collaborations on the profound implications of String Theory.

The grand finale of the conference featured the 2nd Meghnad Saha Memorial lecture, delivered by Prof. Gautam Bhattacharyya, the current director of Saha Institute of Nuclear Physics, Kolkata. The lecture provided a brief history of the Higgs boson, reminding participants of the essence of theoretical Physics-a quest driven not by money or glory but by the inquisitiveness that distinguishes Homo sapiens as the most advanced beings on Earth.

SGT University received accolades for its unwavering support of CCSP, recognizing the importance of such centers of excellence in advancing the frontiers of Cosmology and High Energy Physics. The resounding success of the conference stands as a testament to the commitment of SGT University to foster scientific research, exploration, and collaboration.

As the scientific community embarks on new quests and challenges, CCSP and SGT University remain at the forefront, championing the spirit of inquiry and the pursuit of understanding the universe's profound complexities.

SGT University, Gurugram, one of India's top universities, offers courses across 18 faculties, including a variety of undergraduate, postgraduate, and PhD programs. It has a noble mission of providing opportunities for higher education to all sections of society and a vision of bridging the existing skill gap and developing world-class industry professionals.

SGT University is a research and innovation powerhouse, as well as the home of Asia's only National Reference Simulation Centre for Nursing & Medical Sciences, which was founded in collaboration with Jhpiego, Laerdal Medical India. The university also has a multi-specialty SGT Hospital that is NABL and NABH accredited. The hospital serves the surrounding communities as well as providing practical experience to medical students.

The university ensures that its focus is on the community and takes pride in forging connections between its researchers and local businesses in need of research collaboration. Furthermore, SGT University is known for its advancements in medicine, dentistry, environmental science, engineering, and data science. Additionally, it has won a number of honors for its contributions to higher education, including the "Diamond Rating" from QS I-GAUGE and a "Diamond Band" from R World Institutional Ranking in the "Mental Health & Wellbeing" category. Because of the university's strong industry connections, cutting-edge labs have been established in partnership with well-known international organizations like Apple, IBM, SAP, Oracle, SMC India, UNESCO Bioethics, Laerdal-Jhpiego, and many others.

SGT University has established a name for itself in the academic community by consistently producing highly skilled and employable professionals. The university has also partnered with world leaders to establish a number of Centers of Excellence, laboratories, incubation cells, and industry-academia associations. These Centers of Excellence support SGT University's efforts to conduct cutting-edge research and academic excellence.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor