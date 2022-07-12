Shaadivenue.com: New Business Growth Partner for a wedding venue

For the first time, an Indian start-up, ShaadiVenue.com, is bringing brokerage-free wedding venue business promotion plans for a global market of banquets, wedding halls, gardens, and wedding venues. A Rajasthan-based start-up is serving digital marketing tools for wedding venue business promotion. In this industry, partnering companies charge brokerage and fail to convince venue business owners to expand their business, whereas ShaadiVenue.com offers brokerage-free business promotion plans leading to great success for venue owners.

The founders of ShaadiVenue.com, with 8 years of experience in the digital marketing field, are excited to bridge the gap between venue owners and to-be-weds. They also confirmed that the operations have started in full swing. In the first phase, only 1000 wedding venues will be handled for India's drastic change. Looking at the stats, the net evaluation of the wedding market is $50 billion; the demand is huge; still, the industry is scattered. Many prestigious and beautiful venues are not on any social media channel and fail to reach out to their audience. Operating offline has always been there in this industry. On this, Mr. Rakesh Ahuja (Co-Founder) said, "we are building an ecosystem where property owners can go live digitally with their sound platform and flaunt their beautiful venues on social media with the help of our experts without any brokerage fee.""We offer a monthly subscription plan starting from INR 100 per day that goes up to the requirement of venue owners. We also customize the plans as per the needs so that venue owners have the freedom to explore, expand and excel in their business with our cutting-edge social media strategies." Added Mrs. Barkha(Co-founder)

After the pandemic, every business has leveraged the power of social media. Thinking of the same, the founders have come up with the idea of making the wedding venue business more powerful.Going digital has become mandatory for wedding venue property in today's age. To support the venue businesses, shaadiVenue.com offers brokerage free promotion plans that lead to:

Improved online presence

Nowadays, to-be-weds are looking for gorgeous places online. It is easier for them to browse through the space and plan every function. This makes it necessary for the property owners to have a solid and visit-worthy online presence.

Brand Building

Social media marketing offers easy brand building for wedding venues. Property owners can convert their wedding venues into a go-to venue for every prospect through a striking social media strategy by ShaadiVenue.com.



Generating more revenue

Reaching a bigger audience would lead to more conversion and better revenue. Getting the venue on social media can make promising results.

Better Connection with the audience

Interacting with the audience in real-time becomes the most convenient way to get them on board. So, wedding venues going digital can leverage the interactions and solve to-be-weds queries in no time.

Wedding venue property owners can avail plans at reasonable prices. The experienced team of digital marketers can offer result-oriented

digital strategies across different social media channels to reach out to the to-be-weds. With a 90% success rate in renting the wedding venue business, ShaadiVenue.com also offers flawless customer support for the venue owners. Visit to learn more – www.shaadivenue.com

Tollfree Helpline: 1800 572 6161