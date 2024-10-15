SHAAM SHAANDAR: Introducing Gajra Gang X Rishi & Vibhuti 2.0 Collection, Available only on Nykaa Fashion!

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 15: Made for the trendiest girl, the desi diva, and the pataka of the party, the Gajra Gang x Rishi & Vibhuti 2.0 collection is all about being the nakhrewali who turns heads, grabs attention, and radiates main character energy. Whether you're owning the dance floor at a wedding or bringing your A-game to a festive bash, these outfits are designed to get you compliments and make you feel fashion-forward, bold, and effortlessly experimental.

The Gajra Gang x Rishi & Vibhuti 2.0 collection is a visual treat, featuring mesmerizing hand-rendered, digitally enhanced prints inspired by a lush tropical paradise. With delicate carnations and vivid birds, this collection embraces a rich color palette of berry tones, apricot, and haldi yellow. Making its first appearance in the Gajra Gang lineup, apricot steals the show, perfectly contrasted by the bold berry hues for an energetic vibe.

Commenting on the collection, Preeti Gupta, Business Head - Indianwear Owned Brands, Nykaa Fashion, "With Shaam Shaandar, our second collaboration with Rishi & Vibhuti, we focused on creating looks that bring together modern festive flair with unique silhouettes. From fluid cowl-draped skirts to structured blousons with saree pallu detailing, each piece is designed for women who want to embrace their individuality and stand out. The collection is all about effortless elegance, perfect for those who want to make a bold yet refined statement during the festive season."

Articulating their vision, Rishi & Vibhuti commented, "In 'Shaam Shaandar,' our second collaboration with Gajra Gang, we've infused our creativity into crafting a collection that beautifully blends contemporary festive aesthetics with unique silhouettes while ensuring ease of wear. This collection features chic pants, draped skirts, and tailored blousons, all adorned with intricate details. Each piece is thoughtfully designed for women who want to express their individuality and make a memorable impression. What makes this collection truly special is its cohesive theme, which still allows for a range of elegant interpretationsideal for those looking to shine with sophistication during the festive season. It's similar yet refreshingly different, and we're so excited for the launch!"

Fashion meets Festive:

The collection reimagines traditional silhouettes with a modern twist. Think cowl-draped skirts paired with a blouse featuring a saree pallucombining fluidity, drama, and boho-chic sophistication. The standout angel drape blouson silhouette adds a touch of softness and luxury, while the intricate laces and shells infuse a handcrafted, artisanal vibe. From routine runs to everyday escape.

Boho Meets Contemporary:

Rishi & Vibhuti's signature bohemian aesthetic is evident in the extensive use of laces, shells, and handcrafted details, bringing artisanal charm to every look. From the flowing cowl skirts to the angelic blousons, each piece elevates the boho spirit, delivering a fresh, modern twist on Gajra Gang's iconic festive wear.

So if you're looking to turn heads, steal the show, and feel like the ultimate fashion icon, the Gajra Gang x Rishi & Vibhuti 2.0 collection is your go-to for the season's most memorable parties!

Available Now on Nykaa Fashion :

Discover and shop the collection exclusively on Nykaa Fashion. Step into a world of bright hues and effortless stylebecause every day deserves a touch of joy. This collection features 24 styles of separates and lively co-ord sets, starting at Rs. 2799.

About Nykaa Fashion:

Nykaa Fashion is a leading multi-brand e-commerce fashion destination in India, renowned for its premium curation and engaging content. Launched in 2019, Nykaa Fashion has quickly risen to hold ~20% of the women's online premium fashion market, emerging as one of the fastest-growing fashion platforms in the country. Built on the pillars of style, inspiration, and discovery, Nykaa Fashion offers Indian customers a sophisticated, personalized shopping experience.

Its platform boasts an impressive portfolio of over 3200 brands across Women, Men, Kids, Luxe, and Home categories, catering to every consumer's needs. From Indian and western wear to footwear, bags, jewelry, accessories, lingerie, athleisure, sleepwear, home decor, baths, beds, and more, our curated assortment ensures shoppers stay ahead of the latest trends. Nykaa Fashion's successful partnership with Revolve through a robust B2B2C platform delivers a seamless shopping experience to consumers across 650+ brands.

Nykaa Fashion's success is further amplified by its strong portfolio of owned brands including Nykd, Twenty Dresses, RSVP, MIXT, Pipa Bella, Gajra Gang, Nyri, Kica Activewear amongst others.

About Rishi Vibhuti:

Founded in year 2015, The "Rishi & Vibhuti" label came up with their passion and vision to crave a niche in the fashion industry. Striking yet free spirited, the ensembles bring contemporary aesthetics and constantly pushing the boundaries of affordable luxury. Clean lines, a hint of drama, usual - unusual cuts and combinations, chanderi lehenga and anarkalis, pant sarees, indie fusion, muted ivory ensembles, and other offbeat paintings has been their signature style.

