Shaan, Prashant Ingole, Vikas Verma and Vinita Bhatia come together for the romantic anthem "Baatein"

New Delhi [India], February 19: In this Valentine's month, ADR Media Production's romantic song "Baatein" has been released, it's a timeless ode to love's enduring spirit with Shaan's mesmerizing vocals and Prashant Ingole's soul-stirring music and lyrics. In celebration of this musical masterpiece, The gifting brand Archies proudly joins as the Official Gifting Partner for "Baatein".

Shaan known for his iconic songs like "Chand Sifarish" from Fanaa, "Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh" from 3 Idiots, "Jab Se Tere Naina" from Saawariya has crafted this timeless masterpiece alongside lyricist Prashant Ingole, the maestro behind hits like "Malhari" and "Gajanana" from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Bajirao Mastani.

Joining this stellar lineup are acclaimed celebrities Vikas Verma, renowned for his stellar performances in Bollywood blockbusters like Judwaa 2, Coolie No. 1, alongside Vinita Bhatia, the esteemed titleholder of Mrs. World 2022. Shot at the picturesque locations of Dubai, the song is directed by Aziz Zee and can be watched on the YouTube channel of ADR Media Production.

The love-filled song was launched at a grand ceremony held at The Godfather Club in Mumbai in the presence of Adhish Rana, Amardeep Kapursingh, Shaan, Prashant Ingole, Vikas Verma and Vinita Bhatia hosted by ADR Media Production.

On this occasion, Vikas Verma said that Baatein is a very lovely song and has come in this Valentine's month. You listen to it, watch it and get lost in innocent love. Vinita has done a very good job for the first time. I have been a big fan of Shaan and his voice has taken this song to a different place. We shot it in the scorching heat of Dubai but the video has turned out to be very cute."

Vinita Bhatia said that I met Vikas for the first time on the set of this song. But within a few minutes a good bond was established between us. There was a lot of learning experience with Vikas. Prashant Ingole's melodious music / lyrics and Shaan's magnificent voice have immortalized the song.

Prashant Ingole said that Baatein is a lovely heart touching song, it talks about the feelings and magic of true love. Shaan's songs are magical in nature, his voice is considered the voice of love. He has made this song even more beautiful by singing it. Rising above the lyrics and composition, he makes the songs wonderful with his singing. He is as good a person as he is a singer, that's why his voice touches the soul.

Iconic singer Shaan said that "Baatein" is a beautiful song of true love. Prashant Ingole is an amazing lyricist but now he has also become a music composer and what a magical composition he has created.

Producer Adhish Rana said that "Baatein" is an expression of true and enduring love. This song is a powerhouse of nostalgia and emotion as its theme is so relatable. All thanks to Shaan and Prashant Ingole.

ADR Media Production continues its trailblazing journey, aiming to redefine the realms of music and entertainment. Following the success of "INDIA INDIA," featuring the talented Vishal Dadlani, which was acquired by boAT, ADR Media now sets its sights on captivating audiences anew with "Baatein."

