New Delhi [India] August 20: On August 12, 2024, Ravensbourne University London, in collaboration with Shafeeq ur Rahman’s Star Life Hyderabad, organized a grand fashion show at The Park Hotel, Hyderabad. The event was a resounding success, drawing significant attention from both the education and fashion circles. The show was directed by Vamshi Pillay Gala, showcasing a strong partnership between Ravensbourne University and Star Life Hyderabad.

The event was graced by the presence of prominent international delegates, including Mr. Andy Cook, Vice Chancellor of Ravensbourne University London, Mr. Simon, Deputy Vice Chancellor, and Vidhi Mistry, Associate Director of Oxford International Education Services. Ravensbourne University, known for its focus on digital media and design, offers a wide range of vocational courses in fashion, television and broadcasting, interactive product design, architecture and environment design, graphic design, animation, moving image, music production for media, and sound design. Established in 1962 through the amalgamation of Bromley School of Art and Beckenham School of Art, the university has a rich history and a strong reputation in the creative industries.

Among the constellation of stars at the event, Shafeeq ur Rahman, representing Star Life Hyderabad, stood out as a shining beacon. His brand received international recognition, bringing pride to India on this prestigious platform. Under Rahman’s leadership, Star Life Hyderabad has evolved beyond a mere fashion brand; it has become a catalyst for cultural exchange between India and the world. His participation in the Expo 2020 India Pavilion in Dubai, where the Star Life Hyderabad Fashion Show was a major success, underscores the brand’s global mission.

During his media interaction, Shafeeq ur Rahman highlighted Star Life Hyderabad’s vision of connecting fashion, culture, and business on a global scale. By partnering with entities like the Foreign Affairs Ministry, Government of India, his brand aims to serve as a bridge between different cultures and industries. The accolades Rahman received during the event reaffirmed Star Life Hyderabad’s pivotal role in the international fashion narrative.

In addition to his accomplishments in fashion, Rahman is also venturing into the world of cinema. He is currently working on a feature film under his production banner, an endeavor that has him both elated and excited. Star Life Hyderabad has also earned respect and recognition for its contributions to fashion and cinema education, organizing multiple fashion shows in collaboration with noteworthy brands and companies. Rahman’s strong work ethic and passion for fashion have propelled him forward as an inspirational success story for the world to know.

