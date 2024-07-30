Shah Metacorp Ltd Net Profit jump to Rs. 23.27 Crore in Q1FY25

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], July 30: Shah Metacorp Ltd (formerly known as Gyscoal Alloys Ltd) has reported net profit of Rs. 23.27 crore for the first quarter of FY2024-25 ended June 2024 as compared to the net profit of Rs. 1.25 crore in the corresponding period last year – nearly 20 fold growt. Total revenue during Q1FY25 was reported at Rs. 44.91 crore as compared to the total revenue of Rs. 19.24 crore in the corresponding period last year – rise of 133%. Profit Before tax for Q1FY25 was reported at Rs. 27.39 crore as compared to Profit before tax of Rs. 1.28 crore in Q1FY24. The Company has fully repaid all financial liabilities to banks and financial institutions, making it debt-free.

Standalone Financial Performance (Amount in Rs. crore)

Financial Stability: The company’s financial position appears to be stable, as reflected in its ability to maintain positive earnings and achieve substantial revenue growth. This stability is crucial for long-term sustainability and resilience, especially in challenging economic environments. Zero debt of Bank/Financial Institutions as on Date. Rising Net Cash Flow & Cash from Operating Activity. These metrics highlight the impressive financial performance and growth the company has achieved both on a year-over-year and quarter-over-quarter basis.

Shah Metacorp Limited is an ISO 9001:2008 certified company & one of the leading manufacturer & Exporter of Stainless Steel long products. Shah Metacorp owns its manufacturing plants at Kukarwada that are spread in an area of 12,713 sq mt. The company possesses the equipment required in scrap melting, rolling, straightening, process controller, Universal Testing Machine, Diesel generator set etc.

The plant holds the capacity to manufacture all grades of stainless steel products from 200 to 400 series and has a installed capacity of 85000 MT per annum. With measured & Strategic manufacturing process, Gyscoal plants deliver international quality products to the loyal clientele. Besides the regular sizes of the above mentioned products, any specialized requirement of the client are also fulfilled at this plant. The plants are well equipped to manufacture wide range of products.

