Shah Metacorp's Q1 FY25 Revenues Surges Impressive 141 per cent, PBT Grew 106 per cent

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Shah Metacorp Limited (NSE - SHAH | BSE - 533275), one of the leading manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of a diverse range of stainless-steel products, announced its Unaudited Financial Results for Q1 FY25.

Key Consolidated Financial Highlights

Commenting on the performance, Viral Shah, CEO of Shah Metacorp Limited said, "FY25 begins with strong Q1FY25 performance where revenues grew 141% and profit was more than doubled at PBT levels, driven by increased demand across our product range.

Looking ahead, we are committed to further strengthening our market position by expanding our product offerings, enhancing customer relationships, and embracing sustainability as a core component of our business strategy. Our goal is to not only achieve financial growth but also contribute positively to the communities we operate in and ensure long-term value creation for all our stakeholders. As we move forward, we remain confident in our ability to adapt to changing market conditions and capitalize on emerging opportunities."

About Shah Metacorp Limited

Shah Metacorp Ltd, formerly known as Gyscoal Alloys Limited, is a prominent manufacturer, exporter, and supplier of stainless steel (SS) and mild steel long products. Incorporated in 1999, the company specializes in producing a diverse range of SS products, including angle bars, bright bars, flat bars, flats (Pata), ingots, and more. These products find applications in various industries such as architecture, automotive, machinery, and construction.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor