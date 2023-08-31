Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt together unveil the latest brand from D'Decor 'FabriCare by D'Decor' in the high-performance fabrics category

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], August 31: D'Decor, the world's largest maker of soft furnishing fabrics unveiled its revolutionary soft furnishing brand 'FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor' with dynamic performers, Bollywood stars Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan. Born out of a desire to revolutionize the Indian home furnishing market, FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor is set to redefine the standards of beauty and durability in home furnishings, marking a significant step towards functional and easy maintenance luxury.

The launch has been realized with the collaboration of Bollywood's iconic duo, Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt, in a brand film that embodies the essence of 'Beauty that needs no protection.' Against the backdrop of an exquisitely designed home, the film unfolds a captivating narrative wherein the beauty of the environment is jeopardized by unforeseen visitors. Through a seamless fusion of action and entertainment, FabriCare by D'Decor brings Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan together, adding a touch of their signature charm to the narrative.

Youtube link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_1Tk-2uCTrc

As a pioneer in the world of furnishing fabrics, D'Decor has always been at the forefront of innovation. With FabriCare, the brand sets a new benchmark in the realm of soft furnishings. This brand emerges as a result of years of research and dedication, combining functional brilliance with aesthetic allure. Speaking about the campaign, Nikita Desai – VP – Strategy, Brand and Business Excellencesays, "Consumers' experience with curtain and upholstery in their homes is filled with anxiety arising from the fear of tarnishing their furnishings. The key insight that the FabriCare campaign rests on is 'Beautiful things do not need to be fragile and achieving strength and beauty if made possible will liberate the consumer from restrictions.' This insight led to a creative thought 'Don't Handle with Care' - a call to our consumers to live carefree within their homes with FabriCare!"

Alia Bhatt and Shah Rukh Khan's charm, elegance, and modern outlook perfectly resonate with the brand's ethos of seamless living.

"I have been with D'Decor for more than 13 years now and it is one brand that is home to me in every sense of the word. Having seen the brand grow with every passing year, it fills me with immense pride to see the launch of their new brand FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor. I am sure, like D'Decor, FabriCare will also beautify many, many homes and give more power to the consumers to live stress free without worrying about the mishaps on their couch or curtains." – Shah Rukh Khan – Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D'Decor

"I am extremely happy to be part of the D'Decor family which has dressed beautiful homes across the world. When beauty meets high performance, durability and functionality, you get FabriCare - High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor. I am really looking forward to our journey together," – Alia Bhatt – Brand Ambassador – FabriCare by D'Decor.

Synonymous with effortless living, FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor offers home owners, fabrics which free them from worries of maintaining their beautiful soft furnishings, be it during parties or celebrations or just daily course of life in busy households with children or pets. Institutions such as hotels, hospitals, offices where the higher usage of interior spaces demands better wear and tear would benefit tremendously from the superior performance of this range, which has passed through rigorous performance testing and quality checks with an in-house NABL-accredited lab as well as third party labs.

"D'Decor has been a disruptor in the category since inception. With the launch of a new brand from the house of D'Decor: FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor, we are raising the bar by launching fabrics which are high on aesthetics and assure a superior functional performance. Having invested heavily on research and quality checks we are confident that the performance of our fabrics will exceed expectations and hence we are offering a three year limited warranty, the only brand to offer a warranty in home furnishing fabrics." - Ajay Arora – Managing Director, D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt Ltd.

With an extensive range of upholstery and curtain fabrics, FabriCare by D'Decor presents a selection of over 800 SKUs, each meticulously crafted by D'Decor's proficient Product Development team. These designs seamlessly blend international trends, Indian consumer preferences, and profound fabric expertise, resulting in a captivating assortment.

"The FabriCare collections comprise of an array of plains and textures in a wide spectrum of color, ranging from warm hues to deeper tones, to the evergreen classic neutrals. The FabriCare range of furnishing fabrics showcases varied looks that go all-year-round, from minimalist modern to more vibrant and colourful interiors. From organic spaces to plush luxurious settings, we have it all at FabriCare. FabriCare, from the House of D'Decor is positioned to fulfil the Indian consumer's needs and home decor requirements, giving them multiple color & design options along with High Performance, Easy Care & more...!" - Simone Arora, Creative Director - D'Decor Home Fabrics Pvt. Ltd.

FabriCare by D'Decor offers five key product ranges: FabriCare Easy Clean (stain resistant and easy clean fabrics), FabriCare Indoor/Outdoor - UV proof and fade resistant fabrics which can be used in outdoor spaces as well as indoors, FabriCare Home Wash - range of curtains that can be safely machine washed with no need for dry cleaning, FabriCare Room Darkening – that has 100% blackout curtains without the need for a separate blackout lining, FabriCare Flame Retardant – that make fabrics less flammable.

With a vision of providing Indian consumers high quality fabrics with functionality, FabriCare by D'Decor is set to redefine the future of home fashion in India.

For more information and updates on FabriCare – High Performance Fabrics by D'Decor, please visit https://fabricare.ddecor.com/

Creative Agency : 82.5 Communications

Production House : Dharma 2.0

Director : Vasan Bala

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2198781/D_Decor.jpg

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor