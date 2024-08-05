Shahid Mallya's "Zindagi" Song Becomes an Internet Hit, Featuring Tanya Mishra and Faisal Saifi

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5: Shahid Mallya's new song, "Zindagi," has become a big hit on the internet. People love its beautiful music, heartfelt words, and amazing visuals. The song stars Tanya Mishra and Faisal Saifi, and it has quickly become popular on Instagram and other online platforms.

Released by Vidnet Music, "Zindagi" is a lovely love song that touches listeners' hearts. Mallya's soulful singing and the charming chemistry between Tanya and Faisal make the song special, taking listeners into a world of love and longing.

The music video, directed by Vikrant Singta, is also stunning. It features beautiful locations and eye-catching shots. Tanya and Faisal look great on screen, and their acting as people in love is both relatable and sweet.

Since its release, "Zindagi" has received lots of praise from music critics and fans. The song's catchy tune and meaningful lyrics have made it a favorite. Social media is buzzing with fans sharing their love for the song and creating their own versions of the music video.

Shahid Mallya's "Zindagi" has won the hearts of many. With its beautiful melody, heartfelt lyrics, and stunning visuals, the song is set to remain a favorite for a long time.

