Shaily Mehrotra Joins Shark Tank India Season 5 as the Newest Shark

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 24: Entrepreneur and Fixderma founder Shaily Mehrotra, who has spent the last 15 years building the science-backed skincare brand, has joined Shark Tank India Season 5 as the newest Shark bringing a grounded, founder-first lens shaped by long-term business building.

On the show, Mehrotra focused on investing in founders as much as in businesses, drawing from her own experience of scaling Fixderma over a decade and a half. Her decisions reflected an emphasis on domain knowledge, clarity of thought, and a founder's willingness to stay deeply involved in driving growth.

Shaily Mehrotra, Founder & CEO, said "After building a brand for 15 years, I've learned that businesses evolve, but it's the founder's conviction that sustains them. I look for founders who truly understand their space, are honest about the hard parts, and are prepared to put in the work required to build something lasting."

Mehrotra's debut season was marked by a collaborative panel dynamic, with Namita Thappar, Anupam Mittal, Aman Gupta and Kunal Behl offering guidance and perspective that helped shape investment conversations.

"Being part of a panel with such diverse operating experience was invaluable," she added. "The discussions reinforced how much stronger investment decisions become when driven by collective insight."

Known for her understated presence, Mehrotra's elegant, minimal personal style reflected her broader leadership approach focused on substance, consistency, and long-term fundamentals rather than short-term spectacle.

Commenting on her entry into the Tank, Anurag Mehrotra Chairman at Fixderma said, "Shaily's approach on Shark Tank mirrors how she has built Fixderma over 15 years patiently, founder-led, and with a clear focus on sustainable growth rather than quick wins."

With her addition to Shark Tank India Season 5, Shaily Mehrotra brings a calm, founder-empathetic voice to the panel-one informed by years of building, learning, and staying the course in a competitive consumer market.

Established in 2010, Fixderma is a leading dermatologist prescribed skincare company known for its innovative approach to skin health. Started with a clear vision of - Fixing your Derm, Fixderma has garnered global recognition, exporting to over 40 countries. Their premium skincare range serves as a bridge between prescription-based treatments and over-the-counter cosmetics, addressing various skin issues such as aging, acne, dryness, and hyperpigmentation. Today, Fixderma is trusted by over 15,000+ dermatologists who prescribe our products to their patients. We're also proud to be preferred sellers across leading marketplaces and recently opened our first flagship store in Gurgaon in 2024, bringing our promise directly to consumers.

