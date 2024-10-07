Shalby Sanar Achieves AACI Accreditation, Reinforcing Commitment to Quality Healthcare

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], October 7: Shalby Sanar International Hospitals has made history as the "FIRST" hospital in Gurugram to be awarded the prestigious AACI accreditation under the International Accreditation Standards for Healthcare Organizations , a prestigious recognition that underscores its unwavering dedication to providing world-class medical services.

AACI accreditation is a rigorous process that benchmarks healthcare organizations against the highest international standards. It validates a hospital's adherence to best practices, ensuring patient safety, clinical excellence, and operational efficiency. Shalby Sanar's achievement of AACI accreditation is a testament to its rigorous adherence to these standards, making it a preferred choice for patients seeking quality healthcare, both domestically and internationally.

Benefits of AACI Accreditation for Patients and Staff:

* Enhanced Patient Safety: AACI accreditation ensures a safe and secure environment for patients, minimizing the risk of medical errors and complications.

* Improved Clinical Outcomes: Adherence to AACI standards leads to better patient outcomes and reduced hospital stays.

* Increased Patient Trust: AACI accreditation builds trust among patients and their families, as it signifies a commitment to quality healthcare.

* Enhanced Staff Satisfaction: AACI accreditation creates a positive work environment for healthcare professionals, fostering job satisfaction and professional growth.

While Shalby Sanar's AACI accreditation provides international patients with added confidence and peace of mind, it also ensures highest level of patient care for domestic patients as well.

"This accreditation has given us the confidence that we're equipped with what it takes to offer the best when it comes to quality healthcare. We want to ensure that Shalby Sanar meets the global standards for patient care, making it a reliable choice for patients not just from abroad but also from India.", says Shanay Shah, President, Shalby Ltd.

"AACI accreditation benefits patients by ensuring high-quality care, safety, and adherence to best practices, leading to better health outcomes and increased trust. For employees, it creates a structured, efficient work environment with clear protocols, continuous professional development, and a focus on safety, improving job satisfaction and performance.", says AACI's CEO & VP Mr. Dheeraj Khatore.

