Shalini Singh Set to Debut as Poet with Om Books International on World Poetry Day 2025

New Delhi [India], December 4: Shalini Singh, a renowned educationist, professional shooter, painter, and now a poet, is all set to make her literary debut with a poetry collection to be published by Om Books International, one of India's leading publishing houses. The book is scheduled for release on World Poetry Day this March.

A double graduate with a Bachelor of Arts from Lady Shri Ram College and a BA LLB from the Law Faculty, Delhi University, Shalini Singh is also the president of Indirapuram Group of Institutions, where she has played a pivotal role in shaping young minds. Adding yet another dimension to her impressive profile, her poetry promises to offer readers a unique blend of intellectual depth and emotional resonance.

Singh's tryst with poetry began in 2001 during her school days, where her passion for writing first took root. Over the years, she has turned to poetry as a medium to express emotions, document life experiences, and explore the quiet resilience of the human spirit. Her upcoming collection delves into themes of love, loss, and strength, offering deeply personal reflections.

"Creativity is the soul's way of speaking," Singh said, reflecting on her journey as a poet. "In this collection, I've woven together the moments that shape us, and I hope readers will find a sense of connection and inspiration in these poems."

Ajay Mago, publisher and owner of Om Books International, spoke highly of Singh's work, stating, "Her poetry is a powerful blend of intellect and emotion. We are thrilled to bring her voice to a wider audience."

With a rich legacy spanning over six decades, Om Books International has been a platform for some of the finest literary talents, and Singh's debut is poised to be a significant addition to its catalog. The anticipation surrounding her collection is palpable, promising to leave a lasting impression on readers and the literary community alike.

Anurag Chauhan, Founder of Breathing Arts, and Ajay Mago, publisher and owner of Om Books International, Jyotsna Mehta, Editor at Om Books, were present during the signing of the book deal.

