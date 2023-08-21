Shallu Jindal Receives prestigious CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], August 21: Renowned philanthropist and Chairperson of JSP Foundation Shallu Jindal has been conferred with the coveted CSR TIMES Lifetime Achievement Award 2023 in recognition of her outstanding and enduring positive contributions to the Socio-economic development of the underprivileged and socially vulnerable through multidimensional sustainable Community development Programmes.

Jindal received the award during the National CSR Summit 2023 today, held in New Delhi, from the Ambassador of Uzbekistan Dilshod Akhatov, Maj. Gen. Ravindra Singh, Member National Disaster Management Authority Lt. Gen (Retd.) Syed Ata Hasnain, Executive Editor of CSR Times Sri Ravi Shankar and Editor of CSR Times Harish Chander, and senior corporate leaders.

Minister of State (Health and Family Welfare) S P S Baghel attended the programme as the Chief Guest.

Receiving the award, Jindal said, "I am extremely grateful for this recognition for my social and cultural endeavours. This platform encourages me to go back to give more". She added, "As a country, we are growing greatly and are soon set to become the third largest economy. I see CSR as an opportunity to make this journey more inclusive and equitable".

Shallu Jindal has consistently demonstrated an unwavering commitment to improving the lives of millions of people across the nation.

Her tireless efforts to accelerate Quality education, healthcare, and empowerment of underprivileged sections of society have made her a beacon of hope and inspiration for many.

Her initiatives have transformed the lives of 10 million people and set a high benchmark for other corporate entities to follow in the pursuit of social good.

Under her stewardship, JSP Foundation has undertaken various high-impact sustainable community development programmes, ranging from education for the underprivileged to providing healthcare facilities in rural & tribal hinterlands, women and farmer empowerment, and skill development programs and bringing lakhs of adolescent girls and malnourished children out of anaemia and malnutrition.

Shallu Jindal has been implementing multifaceted programs focused on education, health, and income generation, benefiting over 300,000 women, farmers, and girl students. These programs empower individuals and promote nation-building.

Besides social work, Jindal is well known as a renowned Kuchipudi danseuse and has been contributing to the promotion of Indian art and culture on a global stage. She has also served as Chairperson of National Bal Bhavan and Founder President of the Young FICCI. Shallu Jindal is the Chancellor of OP Jindal University in Chhattisgarh. She has won several prestigious awards, including Golden Peacock Award in London, Mahatma Gandhi Award and Ekalavya Award from CMO Asia in Singapore.

During the Award event by CSR Times, JSP Foundation, the social arm of Jindal Steel & Power, also received the awards under two categories - Healthcare and Special Projects (Jindal Asha for rehabilitating 5000+ Children with special needs and nourishing 1200+ underprivileged and abandoned senior citizens in various Elderly Care Centres in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Delhi and UP.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor