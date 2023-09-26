Shalya Clinches Coveted "Best MSME Healthcare Innovative Brand of the Year Award”

VMPL

New Delhi [India], September 26: In a resounding testament to their dedication to revolutionising healthcare, Shalya has been bestowed with the prestigious "Best MSME Healthcare Innovative Brand of the Year Award" at the esteemed MSME & Startup Innovation Summit and Awards 2023. This recognition not only celebrates Shalya's remarkable achievements but also propels them higher in their quest for healthcare innovation.

For over two decades, Shalya has been a vanguard in healthcare innovation, fundamentally changing the landscape by providing a comprehensive Operating Room Solution Under One Roof. This accolade stands as a testament to their unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries and delivering cutting-edge solutions in the Medtech field.

The journey of Shalya wouldn't have been possible without the support of their valued channel partners, cherished clients, and the dedicated Shalya team. Their collective effort has not only made this recognition possible but has also established them as a formidable force in the Medtech industry.

The award was presented under the invaluable guidance of Shri Narayan Rane ji - Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India, and received the support of the Ministry of MSME, Government of India. Freight Crate, for presenting the award, and Summentor Pro, for hosting this event, played pivotal roles in making this celebration of innovation and collaboration in the MSME and startup ecosystem possible.

A special mention goes to Dr S Glory Swarupa, Director-General of the National Institute for MSME, for the honour of presenting Shalya with this prestigious award. Their recognition signifies the impact Shalya has made in the realm of healthcare innovation.

Shalya's commitment to nurturing innovation, cultivating partnerships, and providing solutions with a profound impact on patient care is further strengthened by this award. This recognition serves as a springboard, propelling them to set new milestones of excellence and collectively elevate healthcare to unprecedented heights.

Shalya invites everyone to join in celebrating this achievement as a shared triumph. Together, they are poised to shape the future of healthcare through innovation, unwavering dedication, and a resolute commitment to progress. With their eyes set on the horizon, Shalya promises to continue pushing the boundaries and delivering innovative solutions that will revolutionize the Medtech industry for years to come.

For more information visit http://www.shalya.in.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor