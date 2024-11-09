Shams Aalam to Compete as First Swimmer with Paraplegia at 14th National Takshila Event

New Delhi [India], November 9: Shams Aalam, a record-breaking Para swimmer from the village of Rathaus in Bihar's Madhubani district, is set to make history as the first swimmer with paraplegia to participate in the National Takshila Open Water Swimming Competition. The event, this year in its 14th edition, will cover a challenging 12 km course along the river Ganga in Patna, from Shiva Ghat Digha to Law College Ghat. The Bihar Swimming Association, affiliated with the Swimming Federation of India, will host the competition, featuring participants from each state, with around 50 competitors in total. The event is a shining example of inclusive sports in India, welcoming male and female participants while championing disability inclusion. Three Para swimmers, including Shams, competed in the event.

Shams' sports career began with a black belt in martial arts, but at 24, a life-changing diagnosis and failed surgery made him paralysed from the waist down. Encouraged by his doctor and the people around him, he turned to swimming and, by 2012, won silver and bronze at a state championship. A decade later, he went on to win multiple medals in state, national, and international competitions, including the most recent gold, silver, and bronze at the 24th National Para-Swimming Championship in Goa. A TEDx speaker and advocate for Para sports and accessibility, Shams has been recognized by the U.S. Department of State, the President of India, and the Government of Bihar for his efforts in promoting inclusion and opportunities for persons with disabilities.

Shams is one of 17 Para athletes supported by CBM India, a not-for-profit organization dedicated to fostering an inclusive society where people with disabilities achieve their full potential. Through its Inclusive Sports program, funded by a CSR initiative of one of its donors, CBM India provides tailored support to sportspersons based on their specific needs. Launched with eight athletes in its first year, the program has expanded significantly, empowering athletes like Shams to achieve their dreams with consistent financial backing.

Reflecting on his journey and the support he has received, Shams Aalam said, “The sponsorship from CBM India has truly been a game-changer for me. It has not only helped with financial aspects but also given me the confidence and resources to focus on my performance and strive for excellence. This support marked a turning point in my career, and I am deeply grateful for the impact it has had in enabling me to pursue my goals.”

Mr. Sony Thomas, Executive Director, CBM India, remarked, “We are proud to support Shams in his extraordinary journey. His willpower and achievements highlight the potential within every individual when given equal opportunities. This sponsorship aligns with our mission to promote inclusion and empower persons with disabilities.”

Prof. Maya Shankar, President of Bihar Swimming Association, Mr. Ram Bilas Pandey, Secretary of Bihar Swimming Association, and Mr. Pankaj Kumar, Joint Secretary of Bihar Swimming Association, jointly stated, “The participation of Para swimmers in this year’s National Takshila Open Water Swimming Competition demonstrates the untapped potential in Indian swimming. This competition proves that with proper support and dedication, competitive swimming can and should be accessible to everyone. We hope this sets a precedent for other sporting events across the country to embrace inclusion as a standard practice.”

As he prepares for the National Takshila Open Water Competition, Shams is optimistic about making an impact on national and international platforms, aiming for recognition with the World Records Union. The 14th National Takshila Open Water Swimming Competition promises to be a historic event, showcasing not only athletic prowess but also the spirit of inclusion and determination that Shams embodies.

About CBM India

CBM India is a leading not-for-profit development organisation committed to improving the quality of life of persons with disabilities in India's poorest communities. They work alongside persons with disabilities, their representative organizations, community-based organizations, institutions, and the government to remove cultural and environmental barriers to persons with disabilities' full participation in health, education, and livelihood opportunities. They aspire to create an inclusive society in which all persons with disabilities achieve their full potential. In 2023–24, they reached over 32 lakh people, including persons with disabilities, across India.

