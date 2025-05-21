Shanghai Consul General Pratik Mathur addresses technology symposium of Singapore Chamber of Commerce

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Shanghai Consul General Pratik Mathur addressed the Singapore Chamber of Commerce annual technology symposium, one of the region's most prominent business forums.

In a post on X, the Consulate General of India in Shanghai said that Mathur's participation underscored the growing global recognition of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence (AI). PM Modi advocated for the responsible use of AI during the Paris Summit.

In his remarks, CG Mathur highlighted India's dynamic AI startup ecosystem, which is driving innovation across key sectors including urban development, healthcare, clean energy, and agriculture in the world's fastest-growing major economy.

The X post added, "India's AI vision shines in Shanghai. CG @PratikMathur1 participated in the annual technology symposium of the Singapore Chamber of Commerce, one of the largest and oldest business chambers in the region."

"The invitation was a reflection of the global recognition of Prime Minister's vision of harnessing AI responsibly, for good, and for all, as articulated in the Paris Summit," the post added.

The post further added, "In his remarks today, CG highlighted India's vibrant AI startup ecosystem that is driving change in the world's fastest-growing major economy, creating opportunities and revolutionizing diverse sectors such as urban renewal, healthcare, clean energy, and agriculture."

In continuation of the commitment, India and the European Union reiterated their commitment to safe, secure, and sustainable AI in March of this year and to promote this vision globally.

As part of this, the European AI Office and India AI Mission have agreed to deepen cooperation, encourage an ecosystem of innovation, and foster information exchange. They have also agreed to enhance cooperation on large language models.

In furtherance of the vision of Making AI in India and Making AI Work for India, the Union government last year approved the comprehensive national-level IndiaAI mission with a budget outlay of Rs 10,371.92 crore.

The IndiaAI mission is to establish a comprehensive ecosystem that catalyses AI innovation through strategic programs and partnerships in the public and private sectors.

By democratizing computing access, improving data quality, developing indigenous AI capabilities, attracting top AI talent, enabling industry collaboration, providing startup risk capital, ensuring socially impactful AI projects and bolstering ethical AI, it will drive responsible, inclusive growth of India's AI ecosystem.

