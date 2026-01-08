Shankar Mahadevan Academy Introduces Riyaz Rewards™ -- A New Step in Encouraging Consistent Music Learning

India PR Distribution

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], January 8: Shankar Mahadevan Academy is introducing a thoughtful and innovative initiative for music learners Riyaz Rewards™, a first-of-its-kind system designed to recognize and encourage dedication to musical practice.

With Riyaz Rewards™, learners earn points every time they attend a class, practice regularly, or complete a lesson. These points can later be redeemed when enrolling in their next course or if they need to extend their current course to learn the concepts in more detail. It reflects a simple yet powerful idea: that commitment, consistency, and love for music deserve to be encouraged.

As Shankar Mahadevan himself says, "We believe that the journey of learning music should be as rewarding as the destination."

Following this belief, Riyaz Rewards™ aims to make every step of the learning process more meaningful and motivating for students of all levels and ages.

Shankar Mahadevan Academy marks 15 years of nurturing musical excellence, continuing its mission to make quality music education accessible, engaging, and meaningful for learners across the globe. With students from over 95 countries and a portfolio of 600+ courses, the Academy offers structured online learning guided by experienced and accomplished faculty. Its diverse programs span Hindustani Vocal, Carnatic Vocal, Grow With Music, Voice Gym, Playback Singing, Garbh Sangeet, instrumental studies, and more, catering to learners of all ages, interests, and skill levels.

With Riyaz Rewards™, Shankar Mahadevan Academy reinforces its vision of making music learning not only impactful, but truly engaging and encouraging for all. Time and again, the Academy has introduced innovative ideas and learning approaches, reflecting how Shankar Mahadevan Academy's pioneering initiatives continue to set benchmarks in online music education.

Begin your musical journey with Shankar Mahadevan Academy, and discover how rewarding every step can be.

Contact Number: +91 2246181234

Website: www.shankarmahadevanacademy.com

Enroll today by clicking the below link:

https://www.shankarmahadevanacademy.com/contact-us/?utm_campaign=RiyazRewards

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor