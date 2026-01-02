Shankh Air to commence operations in March, eyes international routes by 2029

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], January 2 : Shankh Air, an upcoming domestic airline venture, plans to take to the skies by the first quarter of 2026. The airline is scheduled to commence flight operations around March, with a focus on enhancing regional and interstate connectivity, Chairman Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma said on Friday.

Shankh Air is one of the three new airlines to start operations in India after the Union Aviation Ministry granted a no-objection certificate (NOC). The other two airlines are Al Hind Air and FlyExpress.

Speaking to ANI, Founder and Chairman of Shankh Airlines Shravan Kumar Vishwakarma said, "We are expecting to start our services in the first quarter in March... We are starting with three aircraft, and then we will expand... I have a vision, and I will work on it... The public will be with whoever provides a good service."

He stated that the carrier will begin operations with an initial fleet of three Airbus A320 aircraft, currently based in Bulgaria. Two additional aircraft are expected to join the fleet by July or August as part of a phased expansion strategy.

Vishwakarma noted that the airline intends to increase its fleet size in the coming years, with a target to launch international operations by 2028 or 2029. He emphasised that expanding the fleet is essential for survival in the aviation sector.

The airline aims to serve primarily middle-class passengers, with a vision to democratise air travel. Vishwakarma intends to position air travel as a standard mode of transport rather than a luxury. "I think that I have to remove that hesitation," he said, referring to the fear or reluctance some first-time flyers feel. He compared the aircraft to a "bus", suggesting that if the public views it as a simple utility, more people will utilise the service.

The Chairman noted that the difference between train and airfare is often minimal. He noted that ticket prices will remain stable between morning and evening flights to ensure accessibility for the common man.

Regarding competition with established players, Vishwakarma maintained a focus on his own operations. "I have my own vision. I will work on my own vision. I have nothing to do with others," he said.

He concluded that the airline's success ultimately rests with customers, who depend entirely on the quality of service.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor