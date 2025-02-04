Shantanu Naidu, Ratan Tata's Millennial Manager Joins Tata Motors In New Role; Pens Emotional Note

Shantanu Naidu has become General Manager and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors. He shared an emotional post on LinkedIn about the new position.. Naidu, who was often described as Tata’s shadow in his final years, shared his excitement about his new role at Tata Motors.In his post, Naidu wrote, “I’m happy to share that I’m starting a new position as General Manager, Head - Strategic Initiatives at Tata Motors!”

Reflecting on his personal connection with the company, he added, “I remember when my father used to walk home from the Tata Motors plant, in his white shirt and navy pants, and I would wait for him in the window. It comes full circle now.”Alongside his heartfelt words, Naidu shared a photo of himself posing with a Tata Nano, a car closely associated with Ratan Tata’s vision of affordable mobility in India.

Naidu’s association with Ratan Tata was more than just professional—it was deeply personal. The industrialist named Naidu in his will, highlighting the rare bond they shared. According to a Times of India report, Tata relinquished his stake in Naidu’s companionship venture, Goodfellows, and also waived his education loans. Shantanu Naidu, an automobile design engineer, developed an innovation in 2014 to protect homeless dogs from speeding cars. Ratan Tata, known for his love for strays, noticed his work. Tata invested in the project and became Shantanu's mentor, boss and close friend. Ratan Tata's demise on October 9, 2024, at the age of 86. Shantanu Naidu wrote a heartfelt post after the legend's demise.



