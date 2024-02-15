Shanti International School, Kadi, Receives Prestigious Asian Iconic Award for Innovation in Education

New Delhi (India), February 15: In a glittering ceremony held at the prestigious Mukti Culturer Hub, Mumbai, Shanti International School, Kadi, was honored with the esteemed Asian Iconic Award for being the most innovative school in education. The award, presented by renowned Bollywood actor Sonu Sood, recognized the remarkable contributions of the school in revolutionizing the educational landscape.

Established in 2016, Shanti International School has quickly risen to prominence as a leading English medium institution catering to students from nursery to the 10th standard. Under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sunil Gupta, the founder and director of the school, it has become a beacon of excellence in providing holistic and cutting-edge education.

The Asian Iconic Award not only celebrates the achievements of the institution but also acknowledges the pioneering efforts of Dr. Sunil Gupta in shaping the future of education. His unwavering dedication and innovative approach have set a benchmark for educators across the nation.

Receiving the award from Sonu Sood added a touch of glamour to the event, bringing together the worlds of Bollywood and education in a momentous occasion. Sood, known for his philanthropic endeavors and commitment to social causes, commended the school for its outstanding commitment to innovation and excellence in education.

The ceremony, held on the evening of 11th February 2024, was attended by esteemed guests, dignitaries, and representatives from the education sector. It served as a platform to showcase the transformative initiatives undertaken by Shanti International School, inspiring others to emulate its success.

In his acceptance speech, Dr. Sunil Gupta expressed his gratitude for the recognition bestowed upon the school. He emphasized the importance of embracing innovation to meet the evolving needs of students in the 21st century. He also dedicated the award to the dedicated staff, supportive parents, and talented students who have been instrumental in the school’s journey toward excellence.

The accolade reaffirms Shanti International School’s commitment to fostering creativity, critical thinking, and holistic development among its students. As it continues to innovate and strive for excellence, the school remains a shining example of educational leadership and inspiration for schools nationwide.

The Asian Iconic Award serves as a testament to the school’s relentless pursuit of excellence and its unwavering dedication to shaping the future leaders of tomorrow. Shanti International School, Kadi, stands as a beacon of innovation, guiding the way towards a brighter and more promising future for education in India.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor