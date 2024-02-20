Shaping an Academic Scholarly Milieu: SRM University-AP Launches Easwari School of Liberal Arts

NewsVoir

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 20: SRM University-AP relaunched the School of Liberal Arts and Social Sciences as the Easwari School of Liberal Arts, establishing a new era of transformative learning and research to address the complexities of human society. The school was inaugurated in the august presence of Pro-Chancellor Dr P Sathyanarayanan; Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora; Members of the Governing Body - Prof. Pradeep Khosla, Chancellor, University of California, San Diego, Prof. Nicholas B Dirks, Emeritus Chancellor, University of California, Berkeley, Prof. Prasant Mohapatra, Vice Chancellor for Research and Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs, University of South Florida, and Prof. Andrew D Hamilton, President, New York University; Dean - Easwari School of Liberal Arts, Prof. Vishnupad; Deans and Directors of various departments and faculty, staff and students of the university. Prof. Gopal Guru, Former Professor, Center for Political Studies, JNU; Prof. Janaki Bakhle, Associate Professor at the University of California, Berkeley; and Prof. Chandan Gowda, Ramakrishna Hegde Chair Professor, Institute of Social and Economic Change, Bengaluru, graced the momentous occasion as Guests of Honour.

The rechristened Easwari School of Liberal Arts aims to propel students' intellectual, emotional and ethical growth, equipping them to become future knowledge creators. "The launch of Easwari School of Liberal Arts is a testament to the university's commitment to interdisciplinary learning and research. Through a sound liberal arts education, we aim to cultivate diversified skills among our students," remarked Vice Chancellor Prof. Manoj K Arora in his address. Prof. Vishnupad, Dean - Easwari School of Liberal Arts, further expounded on the symbolic renaming of the school and its established imperative to foster a three-fold growth in students - emotional, ethical and intellectual.

Pro-Chancellor, Dr P Sathyanarayanan commented that Easwari School of Liberal Arts opens the doorway to a brave new world of learning that will forge visionary thinkers. The School advocates breaking the academic silos of disciplines and offering students a more comprehensive integrated learning experience. In his address, Prof. Nicholas Dirks, Honourary Pro-Chancellor and a Governing Body member of SRM University-AP, stated, "Liberal Arts is a constitutive element of comprehensive education. SRM University-AP, with the launch of a dedicated School of Liberal Arts, is on its path to develop into an excellent comprehensive institute of higher education."

The grand launch also witnessed a keynote speech by Guest of Honour, Prof. Gopal Guru, on the significance of liberal arts education in comprehending, analysing and solving the complexities of postmodern society. Insightful and inspiring book discussions on the books "Savarkar and the Making of Hindutva", authored by Prof. Janaki Bakhle and "Another India: Events, Memories, People", by Prof. Chandan Gowda, offering critical insights into the raw sentimentality of Indian society were highlights of the event.

The Easwari School of Liberal Arts at SRM University-AP harbours a robust, socially relevant, innovative curriculum, a distinguished and committed faculty, and imaginative and engaged teaching and learning methods to cultivate a class of motivated student ambassadors of tomorrow. In addition to offering traditional programmes such as B.A/B.Sc.(Hons.) in English, Economics, History, Psychology and B.Com in International Accounting; the School has also launched three pioneering programmes, namely, B.A. (Hons.) in Politics, Media Studies and Sociology and Anthropology, to equip students on how to address the socio-political, cultural and economic outlook of today's society. With a novel pedagogy, these innovative programmes nurture logical reasoning, dynamic perspectives, rigour in thought and ideas, and critical reflection among students.

