Shaping Future-Ready Learners: The Vision Behind VIBGYOR WORLD ACADEMY

New Delhi [India], August 14: Driven by a vision to offer world-class education, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools continues to lead India's K–12 landscape with innovation and purpose. Established by Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, the Group celebrated 20 years of academic excellence in 2024 and continues to redefine the schooling experience for thousands of students across India. In its 20th year, VIBGYOR took a step further and announced the launch of VIBGYOR World Academy — powered by the globally recognised Cambridge curriculum.

The Cambridge International Education (CIE), a part of the University of Cambridge, is the world’s largest provider of international qualifications for 3 to 19-year-olds. From global icons like Stephen Hawking to Jawaharlal Nehru, Cambridge boasts a legacy of remarkable alumni. Inspired by this prestigious heritage, the VIBGYOR Group of Schools introduced the distinguished Cambridge Pathway to India's rapidly growing cities.

Over the past two decades, VIBGYOR has earned the trust of thousands of parents through a consistent commitment to quality education, innovation, and holistic development. It is with that same spirit that VIBGYOR World Academy, a premium new offering, was announced in Nagpur and Bhopal.

Why VIBGYOR World Academy?

Over the years, the K12 education landscape in India and the aspirations of parents have undergone dynamic changes. In response to these expectations, the need to offer a globally aligned education and facilities was recognised. An education that nurtures learners not just with theoretical concepts but with skills that will benefit them for life.

VIBGYOR World Academy is designed exclusively as a Cambridge-affiliated institution, offering the Cambridge Pathway — a global curriculum that promotes deep understanding, independent thinking, and a strong academic foundation. More importantly, the curriculum encourages students to ask questions, challenge ideas, and develop a global mindset —qualities that are vital in preparing them for future success.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla said, “The launch of VIBGYOR World Academy is more than just an expansion; it's a forward-thinking initiative aligned with a global vision. By introducing the Cambridge International Curriculum, we are committed to shaping future-ready citizens with critical thinking and problem-solving skills that meet global standards. This step reinforces Nagpur and Bhopal's growing role as an educational hub, poised to foster a global exchange of ideas and innovation.”

The Cambridge education also aligns beautifully with VIBGYOR's belief in inquiry-based, student-led learning. It supports intellectual rigour without compromising on creativity and critical thinking. It's a curriculum that doesn't just teach students what to learn but how to learn, understand and implement concepts.

Bhopal and Nagpur are rapidly emerging, and VIBGYOR viewed this as an opportunity to bring something truly world-class to these regions. The campuses in both cities reflect a commitment to provide thoughtfully designed learning spaces, cutting-edge infrastructure, and a tech-enabled environment, which makes learning hands-on, collaborative and multi-dimensional for students.

From early years to advanced levels, the Cambridge Pathway offers flexibility and breadth, allowing students to explore subjects deeply while developing skills that are transferable across disciplines and geographies. This global education offering comes at a crucial time as the 21st century demands adaptability, cross-cultural competence and ethical leadership to thrive.

Looking Ahead

In a world that is increasingly uncertain and fast-changing, the aim is to create safe, inclusive, and stimulating environments where students lead and embrace technology, practice sustainability and become agents of change in their communities and beyond. As always, Rustom Kerawalla remains committed to innovation, integrity, and excellence in education.

