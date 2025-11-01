Shaping India Through Quality Education, Healthcare & Social Service Under The Visionary Changemaker Shri Dev Murti

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 1: Guided by the legacy and to commemorate the ideology of his father, Late Ram Murti Ji, a freedom fighter and visionary, Shri Dev Murti founded SRMS Trust in 1990 with a simple yet profound dreamto make quality professional education and ethical healthcare accessible to all. Over three decades, this vision has grown into 22 institutions across Bareilly, Lucknow, and Unnao (the number is still growing), transforming countless lives and reshaping India's educational and social landscape. Rooted in ethics, values, culture, excellence, and empathy, SRMS Trust exemplifies service-driven growth, pioneering professional education, NABH-accredited healthcare, Indian arts, culture, and innovation. More than an institution, it's a changemaker, proving true progress lies not just in achievement, but in how many lives are uplifted.

Quality Professional Education: Shaping India's Skilled Workforce

SRMS Trust leads in value-based, industry-aligned, and innovation-driven education. Its flagship, SRMS College of Engineering & Technology (CET), Bareilly, established in 1996 as one of UP's first self-financed engineering colleges, nurtures ethical leaders in engineering, management, pharmacy, technology, and hospitality. Every year, thousands of graduates become global ambassadors, shaping industries worldwide. Ranked among India's top private institutions, CET has 19,000+ alumni, advanced research labs, and 100% placement support.

SRMS College of Engineering, Technology & Research (CETR) and SRMS International Business School (IBS) extend this legacy with advanced programs in emerging technologies, AI, Data Science, and global business management. Focusing on hands-on learning, students gain real-world experience through projects, internships, and simulations. Collaboration with Toastmasters International enhances leadership and communication skills. With international certifications and placements in top global firms, these institutions shape globally competent professionals.

Transforming Healthcare Through Compassion and Competence

Established in 2002, SRMS Institute of Medical Sciences (IMS), Bareillyranked among India's top 40 medical colleges, continues to set benchmarks in medical education, patient care, and research, and has impacted over 1.5 Cr lives through healthcare services. The 1200-bed NABH-accredited hospital hosts Centers of Excellence in Robotic Surgery, Renal Transplant, IVF, Cardiology, Neurosurgery, Critical Care, Pain Medicine, Cornea Transplant, among many others.

With initiatives like 'Health Kundli' for preventive health mapping, extensive Cancer Screening, Bone Marrow Transplant, Nuclear Medicine and Comprehensive Oncology services, SRMS IMS combines innovation with compassion. A strong focus on mental health and depression treatment reflects its holistic approach to wellbeing. Extending quality, ethical, and affordable healthcare across UP, the SRMS network also includes SRMS Goodlife Hospital (Bareilly), SRMS Hospital (Unnao), and a rehabilitation center-SRMS Step2Life (Lucknow).

SRMS Trust further continues to strengthen India's healthcare education ecosystem through two premier institutionsSRMS Institute of Paramedical Sciences (IPS) and SRMS College of Nursing, located in Bareilly and Unnao, shaping skilled and compassionate caregivers.

₹7 Crore Medical Research Fund: Healing through Science & Service

Through an annual grant of ₹7 Crore, SRMS Trust supports medical research, treatment of rare diseases and life-saving therapies such as Stem Cell Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Chamber, Repetitive Tranacranial Magnetic Stimulation for Stroke Rehabilitation, Laser treatment for Genitourinary Syndrome of Menopause, Neonatal screening panel for early detection of genetic and metabolic disorders in newborns etc.

Scholarships & Fee Waiver: Creating Equal Opportunities

Believing financial constraints should never limit talent, Shri Dev Murti has built a robust scholarship ecosystem under SRMS Trust, giving deserving students every opportunity to excel. Annually, Merit Scholarships worth ₹3 crore (₹20,000-₹2,25,000) are awarded to students scoring above 75% in university exams. To further promote affordable higher education, the Trust also offers an All-India Talent Scholarship of ₹50 lakh, including PG stipends, and also honors achievers with Ram Murti Pratibha Alankaran for their contribution towards nation-building. Its Tuition Fee Waiver Scheme further supports economically weaker students. Emphasizing research, innovation, and patents, SRMS nurtures academic excellence while strengthening India's self-reliance in science, medicine, and technology. So far, more than 5,500 students have benefited from over ₹48 crore in scholarships.

Fostering Startups and Green Innovation

Under the SRMS Charitable Foundation, innovation and entrepreneurship flourish through startups like Pious Biosphere (brand name: Punara), Victual Wellness (brand name: Puravit), and Blithe Boom. From E-health apps and waste management to renewable energy and organic farming, these initiatives promote sustainable development and self-reliance aligned with India's Startup Vision. Complementing this, B Pharm students engage in research on nutritious food, novel drug applications, and herbal soap development, merging science with sustainability. Together, SRMS serves as a launchpad for future innovators and changemakers.

Coherence with the United Nations SDGs

Long before sustainability became a buzzword, SRMS Trust embedded it into its core philosophy. Partnering with UN Global Compact Network India (UNGCNI), SRMS aligns its initiatives with the UN's 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), ensuring education, healthcare, entrepreneurship, advanced environmental stewardship and social equity. Its 'Go Green' initiatives such as sapling plantations, plastic recycling, renewable solar energy, rainwater harvesting, and integrated waste management foster innovation that sustains both people and the planet.

Reviving India's Soul Through Art & Culture

While education and healthcare form the body of SRMS Trust's impact, SRMS Riddhima the Centre of Performing & Fine Arts, Bareilly represents its soul, celebrating India's artistic heritage through training in Indian Classical Music, Classical DanceBharatnatyam & Kathak, Theatre, Fine Arts, and Photography. Home to a museum of over 300 rare live-performing musical instruments, Riddhima not only nurtures artists but preserves India's timeless cultural legacy for generations to come. It also provides a vibrant platform for budding shayars and kavispoets of national and international acclaim, to showcase their creativity and connect audiences through words and rhythm.

An Institution, A Movement, A Mission

From nurturing engineers, doctors, managers, and artists to healing lives and empowering communities, Shri Dev Murti embodies India's changemaking spirit, where vision, compassion, and action drive lasting transformation. Advancing this mission, Shri Dev Murti announced the establishment of new industries under Section 8, worth ₹200 crores under SRMS Trust to incubate start-ups, generate employment, and promote in-house production and sales, reinforcing India's self-reliant growth.

Furthering his humanitarian vision, a unique 'Assisted Living' facility is coming to Bareilly, offering senior citizens holistic care, from medical aid and emotional support to wellness, dignity, and end-of-life services, underscoring the Trust's commitment to a future that truly cares for every life and generation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor