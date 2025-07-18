Shaping India's future: Unite against myopia

VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 18: In recent times, many of us have encountered the term 'Progressive Myopia'. But what exactly is it? Progressive Myopia is a form of near-sightedness where the correction needed to clear vision increases by more than -0.5 dioptre within a year. This condition predominantly affects children and teenagers. The earlier Myopia develops, the faster it progresses. Consequently, children who develop Myopia early in life are more susceptible to progressive myopia and eventually high myopia.

Dr Padma Priya G K,

MBBS, DO, DNB, FPOS, FAICO

Consultant Paediatric Ophthalmology

Dr Agarwal's Eye Hospital, Chennai.

"Vision screening in children is mandatory to detect, treat and prevent myopia at the earliest. Not all children complain about blurry vision; some assume the blurry vision to be the norm. All children from 3 years of age will need vision screening to be mandatory, even without any complaints, to rule out myopia and other refractive errors. Children born preterm or with birth-associated complications, squint will need vision screening even as early as 3 months of age.

"Children represent the future of our nation. Ensuring their vision is well-cared for today will profoundly impact their well-being in the future, and by extension, the nation's prosperity. India, with its vast young population, must prioritise early detection and timely treatment of Myopia.

Dr. M. Muthumeena

MBBS, MS, Pediatric Ophthalmology

Narayana Nethralaya, Bangalore

"Myopia or near-sightedness is an important cause of visual impairment in children. An increase in screen time and a reduction in outdoor activity have accounted for the global rise in myopia. Half of the world population is predicted to be myopic by the year 2050. To detect, treat and prevent myopia progression, recognition of symptoms, regular eye examination, wearing correct power glasses, encouraging outdoor activities, and reduction in near activities like excessive screen use is necessary. The common myth that wearing glasses worsens myopia needs immediate elimination. Today, measures to control myopia progression include special glasses, contact lenses and eye drops. A country-wide myopia control strategy including both education and health sectors, government policy reforms, schools participation and parent awareness is a need of the hour.

"Myopia has become a global concern, with a significant rise in cases. It is estimated that by 2050, half of the world's population will be Myopic. According to a 2023 study, Myopia is the most prevalent refractive condition globally, affecting millions. The prevalence of Myopia in children varies across regions and countries, being notably high in urban East Asian countries, and India is not far behind. Studies indicate that over 40% of the younger Indian population is at risk of developing Myopia

Dr. Suma Ganesh

Consultant in Paediatric Ophthalmology

Dr Shroff's Charity Eye Hospital

"India, now the world's most populous nation, has seen a sharp rise in myopia among children, driven by excessive screen time. Smartphones, laptops, and TVs have become a part of daily life, reducing outdoor play and increasing near-work. The COVID-19 pandemic further accelerated this trend. Blue light from digital devices, which has high energy and short wavelengths, is harmful, especially to children's eyes, which absorb more of it. Myopic children reportedly use twice as much smartphone data as their non-myopic peers. Studies show a doubling of myopia cases in Indian schoolchildren in the last decade. Early detection and outdoor activity are key preventive measures."Myopia is not merely a simple refractive error but a vision-threatening disorder and has become a leading cause of blindness in Asia. High Myopia can lead to irreversible vision complications such as retinal detachment, cataract, glaucoma, and macular atrophy.

Dr Siddharth Kesarwani

Pediatric Ophthalmologist

JNR Eye Clinic, Mumbai

"Parents should ensure that young children get enough daylight exposure so that they develop good eyesight. Parents should also note that excessive reading, while being useful for acquiring knowledge and developing vocabulary, can also contribute to progressive myopia. Reading with adequate breaks and balancing with enough outdoor time will go a long way in preventing repeated increases in spectacle power.

"Simple lifestyle interventions have shown promising results in delaying the onset of myopia in children. Encouraging outdoor activities for at least 1-2 hours a day has been linked to a lower risk of developing myopia, as natural light and distant focusing help reduce eye strain. Additionally, managing the duration of near worksuch as reading, screen time, and using digital devicesby introducing regular breaks and maintaining proper posture can help ease the stress on young eyes. (2) These measures are easy to implement and can go a long way in supporting healthy visual development.

Dr Sumita Muthu

Senior Consultant Pediatric Ophthalmology

Narayana Nethralaya, Bangalore

"Myopia was mostly seen in teens a decade ago. But, in the post-COVID era, we are increasingly detecting myopia in very young children, as early as 2 or 3 years old. Since myopia is a progressive condition, these children are likely to end up with very high power and risk-related complications in future. I would like to caution all parents from exposing children to any screentime, even during mealtimes, in children younger than 5 years. Also, a comprehensive eye testing with cycloplegic refraction is mandatory for all preschool children to help detect "PRE-MYOPIA" and take necessary precautions or treatment to slow down or prevent progression to 'frank myopia.'

"However, to create a lasting impact and significantly reduce the rising number of myopia cases, more coordinated and consistent efforts are needed. Parents and teachers must stay alert to early signs and encourage eye-friendly habits, while schools can integrate eye health awareness into daily routines. At a broader level, eye health organisations and healthcare providers should collaborate on awareness campaigns, routine vision screenings in schools, and accessible eye care services. Together, these efforts can ensure timely diagnosis, effective management, and improved visual outcomes for children across the country. (3)

References: 1. World Health Organisation (WHO). The Impact of Myopia and High Myopia: Report of the Joint World Health Organisation-Brien Holden Vision Institute Global Scientific Meeting on Myopia, 2015.

2. Holden BA et al. (2016). Global Prevalence of Myopia and High Myopia and Temporal Trends from 2000 through 2050. Ophthalmology, 123(5):1036-1042.

3. Indian Journal of Ophthalmology (2023). Prevalence and Risk Factors of Myopia in Indian Schoolchildren: A Multicity Cross-sectional Study.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor