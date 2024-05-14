Shaping the Future: Insights from Leaders Driving Transformational Change

PNN

New Delhi [India], May 14: In a rapidly evolving world, where change is the only constant, the need for visionary leadership and transformative action has never been more paramount. Through their diverse experiences and forward-thinking approaches, these leaders illuminate the pathways to meaningful change. Join us on a journey through their stories, strategies, and visions for a future defined by innovation, resilience, and positive transformation.

Ravi Kaklasaria, Co-founder & CEO of edForce, believes that in today's dynamic corporate landscape, the ability to adapt and innovate is paramount. At edForce, we're dedicated to partnering with corporations to empower their workforce with the skills needed to thrive amidst rapid change. Our mission is to drive transformational change within organizations by providing tailored upskilling solutions that meet the evolving demands of the digital era. By equipping employees with the knowledge and expertise required to excel in their roles, we enable companies to stay ahead of the curve and remain competitive in today's market. Together, we're shaping the future of corporate learning and development.

Swapnil Dharmadhikari, Founder and Director at Splashgain, recognizes that in today's rapidly evolving world, AI is set to revolutionize our work, interactions, and organizational operations. At our company, we are integrating AI across our product suite, enhancing workflows in assessment, exam management, and automated evaluation. Our initiatives extend beyond technology, providing employee training on AI trends to elevate departmental competencies and operational styles. We are committed not only to harnessing AI internally but also to helping our customers embrace these advancements. Together, we're preparing for a future where AI is fundamental in shaping our professional landscape.

Himanshu Kumar, Co-founder & CEO of CredoHire, believes that Generative AI is reshaping the future of work like never before. While on the surface it looks like AI is taking away a lot of jobs, in reality, it indeed has but there is more to it. AI has not only created newer jobs but it has also led to an intense war for talent. Roles & responsibilities are evolving faster than ever. GenAI has already arrived and now there is an AI tool for almost every function & role which augments the capability of the workforce in one way or another. To remain competitive, businesses must develop capabilities to hire the talent for these ever-evolving roles. The era of hiring with traditional know-how is over; now, it's about identifying the precise skill sets that propel the business forward. Those who adapt to this evolving landscape will thrive, while those who resist may struggle or face obsolescence. Now, AI is the ultimate evaluator of the talent's capabilities, sifting through the masses to uncover the rare diamonds in the rough.

Gurbani Kour, founder of Naayatrade, "At Naayatrade, our mission is to revolutionize the landscape of B2B trade in India through innovative technology. We believe that empowering small and medium enterprises (SMEs) is crucial for driving economic growth and fostering entrepreneurship. Our platform provides SMEs with a seamless and cost-effective solution to trade within India, tapping into diverse categories such as apparel, home goods, and FMCG. By prioritizing inclusivity and user-friendliness, Naayatrade aims to democratize access to e-commerce tools, enabling businesses to scale and thrive in a competitive market. We are committed to driving transformational change by empowering SMEs to navigate the complexities of the Indian market and unlock their full growth potential."

Srikanth Ravinutala, Founder & CEO of Adaapt AI, recognizes the pivotal role of AI and automation in the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR), not just for automating routine tasks but for their potential to mimic human actions and automate end-to-end complex processes across industries. As they reshape industries, leaders like Srikanth can reevaluate processes, identify inefficiencies, and make data-driven decisions, enhancing communication and driving exceptional results. Yet, this power presents a challenge: achieving more with less cost. The solution lies in deploying the right process monitoring tools and alert mechanisms early on. By harnessing AI and automation, organizations optimize processes, boost productivity, and stay competitive. As a Founder CEO, Srikanth Ravinutala is committed to leveraging these technologies for transformational change, excited about their potential to reshape businesses and drive us towards unprecedented success. Let's embrace AI and automation to shape a future marked by empowered leadership, innovation, and sustainable growth.

Dr C. M Parameshwara, CEO of Smile Institute of Gastroenterology, stands at the forefront of healthcare transformation, spearheading Smiles Gastroenterology as a pioneering force dedicated to revolutionizing colorectal treatment and surgery in India. As one of the premier integrated colo-rectal hospitals, Smiles Gastroenterology is committed to eradicating lifestyle diseases and combating quackery, a menace that has plagued the medical landscape. Founded by visionary surgeons Dr. C. M Parameshwara and Dr. Yuvraj, with over 25 years of combined experience in Colo Proctology, the hospital aims to establish a world-class Center of Excellence in Coloproctology. By offering advanced facilities, state-of-the-art technology, and a team of certified surgeons and medical practitioners, Smiles Gastroenterology endeavors to alleviate the suffering of millions afflicted with colorectal disorders while challenging societal taboos and misinformation surrounding this vital field of medicine.

Anurag Gang, Founder & CEO of Nivesh, stands as a beacon of transformational change in India's financial landscape. Nivesh, an award-winning digital-first platform, empowers independent mutual funds distributors to expand their assets under management (AUM) with cutting-edge technology. With financial products like mutual funds and insurance having low penetration in India, Anurag recognizes the untapped potential, especially in tier 2 & 3 cities. Leveraging 30+ years of experience in financial technology, research, and data operations, Anurag has spearheaded Nivesh's unique approach, bridging the gap between technology and personalized service. As the mutual fund industry gears towards a projected growth of USD 1.5 trillion, Anurag and Nivesh are poised to play a pivotal role in driving deeper penetration and accessibility, shaping the future of financial services in India.

Mazhar Dalvi, Founder of Lacasaa Real Estate, "As a seasoned entrepreneur in the real estate industry, I envision Lacasaa Real Estate as a catalyst for shaping the future of property transactions in Mumbai. With over a decade of experience, our agency is committed to delivering excellence and client satisfaction in every interaction. We specialize in curating a diverse portfolio of residential and commercial properties, offering everything from cozy apartments to luxurious penthouses. At Lacasaa, professionalism is our hallmark, and we pride ourselves on our ability to cater to high-profile clients and leading companies with smart negotiations and seamless transactions. Our dedicated in-house team ensures a hassle-free journey for our clients, from the initial stages to post-purchase support. Lacasaa Real Estate is honored to be the trusted partner in turning property dreams into reality."

Abhishek Soni Co-Founder & CEO of Upwards Fintech Pvt. Ltd. mentioned that, "I've come to recognize that our industry thrives on innovation and adaptation. Through my startup journey, I've witnessed firsthand the power of disruptive ideas in reshaping the financial landscape. My journey has taught me that success hinges on the ability to embrace change and drive transformational shifts. By staying ahead of the curve, leveraging emerging technologies, and fostering a culture of innovation, we've been able to not only navigate but also influence the direction of the industry. As we look to the future, I'm committed to continuing this legacy of innovation, driving forward initiatives that make finance more accessible, efficient, and inclusive for all."

Abhishek Agarwal and Rahul Agarwal, Co-founders of FinnUp Leveraging their 30+ years of experience, Rahul and Abhishek Agarwal identified a crucial inefficiency: abundant demand and supply for business loans, yet a cumbersome approach. FinnUp was born from the vision of a streamlined lending ecosystem, ensuring debt capital reaches deserving SMEs and mid-market corporates in India. The initial challenge wasn't replacing the lending system, but optimizing it for both borrowers and lenders. FinnUp focuses on seamless discovery, underwriting, execution, and management, creating a cohesive journey. Recognizing information gaps, transactional interactions, limited borrower options, and lack of lender data for swift decisions, FinnUp bridges these divides. Their mission: to provide the right product mix for each enterprise's unique journey. By streamlining the process, FinnUp paves the way for a future where borrowers and lenders connect efficiently.

Ruchi Rathor, Founder and Director, Payomatix, is transforming the world of payments through Payomatix. The mission is to enable businesses with innovative payment solutions that improve their operations and customer experiences. Payomatix's White Label Services allow you to offer an all-inclusive suite of financial services under your brand without the need to develop them from scratch. Payomatix Cashier supports technology to streamline payment processes to be processed swiftly and accurately. Ruchi's thought leadership has garnered her many awards including Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award for 2022 and 2023, Leadership Excellence Award 2023, TEDx India talk, Mentions in Forbes India, etc. We're here to help businesses not just survive but shine in today's digital world with our payment solutions.

