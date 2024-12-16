VMPL

Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 16: Cotton Day 2024 hosted in Coimbatore, India, gathered industry leaders and experts to explore the latest advancements shaping the textile sector. Organized by Cotton Council International (CCI), the event focused on sustainability, technology, and global trade, highlighting the role of U.S. Cotton and Indian textile Industry in the global cotton value chain. Key discussions centred on the innovations propelling the industry's growth and future success.

William Bettendorf, Director of COTTON USA Supply Chain for South Asia, provided valuable insights into the growing success of the U.S. Cotton Trust Protocol program. "The Trust Protocol's exponential growth demonstrates a collective commitment to transparency and sustainability," he noted. "These innovations are not only fortifying supply chains but also opening new opportunities for Indian mills and brands."

A significant highlight of the event was the emphasis on Supima's contributions to the textile industry. Marc Lewkowitz, President & CEO of Supima, underscored the importance of collaboration. "Supima cotton's premium quality, alongside our innovative AQRe™ Project platform, enables Indian manufacturers to meet international demands with precision, responsibility, and authenticity" he said. "This partnership reflects a shared vision for a sustainable and future-focused textile industry."

The discussions also focused on the impact of removal of import duty on Extra Long Staple cotton. This policy shift has made high-quality U.S. Pima fibre more accessible to Indian mills, enhancing their global competitiveness. Experts also noted the growing preference for U.S. Pima cotton, India, this year accounts for more than 40% of U.S Pima export commitment reflecting the demand for superior quality.

Peush Narang, Representative of Cotton Council International, opened the event by emphasizing India's pivotal role in the textile sector. "India's textile industry remains at the forefront of innovation and sustainability, positioning it as a key player in shaping the future of global cotton trade," he remarked. He also highlighted the importance of U.S.-India collaboration in fostering sustainable practices to meet the evolving needs of global markets. Narang further emphasized the need to remove the import duty on U.S. Upland Cotton, which would provide Indian spinning mills with greater access to high-quality fibre from the U.S., enhancing the competitiveness and sustainability of India's textile industry.

Technology and innovation were central themes throughout the event. The introduction of the Mill Performance Indexa live dashboard for tracking and optimizing mill productivity demonstrated the transformative potential of data-driven tools in the industry. Additionally, advancements in traceability, including insights from U.S. Cotton Industry, Textile Genesis and Oritain showcased how technology can enhance transparency and build consumer trust.

Cotton Day 2024 offered a comprehensive outlook on the future of textiles, retail, and spinning mills. The event featured insightful sessions, including a detailed discussion on the Indian Textile Retail Outlook and the Emerging Trends Impacting the Fashion Retail Industry. Industry experts shared their perspectives on how the retail landscape is evolving and the keyfactors shaping the future of fashion retail in India.

About Cotton Council International (CCI):

Cotton Council International (CCI) is a non-profit trade association that promotes U.S. cotton fibre and manufactured cotton products worldwide under the COTTON USA™ trademark. With over 65 years of experience, CCI works to make U.S. cotton the preferred fibre for mills, manufacturers, brands, and retailers, driving export growth and ensuring sustainability. For more information, visit cottonusa.org

