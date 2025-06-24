Shaping the Future: The 2025 Indian Business Excellence Award Winners

New Delhi [India], June 24: The Corporate Connect Global Magazine, collaboration with Entrepreneur Outlook known for supporting and empowering innovative entrepreneurs and aspiring business leaders, is proud to announce the “Indian Business Excellence Award– 2025”. This prestigious recognition honours outstanding individuals and enterprises worldwide, celebrating excellence and accomplishments across diverse industries.

Corporate Connect always strives to promote and share stories of innovative and passionate entrepreneurs and corporations who are overcoming startup obstacles on their way to success. This award list represents excellence across the entire business landscape. The awards recognise individuals, teams, and organisations that have presented solutions – driving innovation, improving performance and setting new industry standards.

All the winners of the “Indian Business Excellence Award” are a testament to the power of determination, innovation, and hard work. All these honourees are resolving real-world challenges and shaping the future with technology and purpose. Together, let's celebrate all people and organisations shaping the future of the business world.

Wealth With Prateek

PRATEEK JAISWAL – CEO

Impact Recognition: India's Most Acclaimed Financial Advisory Firm To Follow 2025

A trusted financial advisory platform, WealthWithPrateek is a unique wealth management platform that empowers individuals to achieve financial freedom. It is renowned for providing expert guidance on investments and financial planning, along with wealth creation strategies. It aims to educate and support people in making informed decisions.

Blue Energy Motors Limited

Anirudh Bhuwalka, CEO,

Best Sustainable Commercial Vehicle of the Year – 2025

Blue Energy Motors, the zero-emissions heavy-duty truck manufacturer and a partner in Essar's green mobility initiative, is disrupting the trucking industry by creating clean alternatives to decarbonize the environment while breaking the barriers of economic returns. Its disruptive business model enables corporate customers to seamlessly integrate next-generation alternate fuel technology heavy-duty trucks in their fleet while ensuring access to robust refuelling and charging infrastructure, along with comprehensive vehicle maintenance support.

By creating this ecosystem, Blue Energy Motors and its strategic business partners and suppliers are paving the way for zero-emission transportation and ushering in a green trucking revolution.

Hero Vired

Akshay Munjal – Founder & Prakhar Kasar – CEO

Best Professional Education Platform – 2025

Hero Vired is a leading professional learning platform committed to empowering learners with future-forward skills in AI, emerging technologies, business, and finance. Backed by a strong industry-aligned curriculum and expert-led delivery, the platform enables individuals to upskill, reskill, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving job market. With a focus on outcomes and excellence, Hero Vired is redefining professional education by delivering real-world impact and exceeding learner expectations.

BLS International Services Ltd.

Mr. Shikhar Aggarwal (Joint Managing Director)

Pioneering Excellence in AI-Driven Visa and Consular Services – 2025

BLS International Services Ltd is one of the top 2 players offering services in visas, passports, consular and citizenship. Founded in 2005, the company has been setting new standards in the industry and delivering all-in-one solutions. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has become a trusted partner for governments and individuals.

UPSPIRE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED

Manikandan Kannan (Director)

Impact Recognition: Highly Renowned Interior Service Provider – 2025

UPSPIRE INDIA PRIVATE LIMITED is a reputed interior service company led by Director Manikandan Kannan. The company stands as a one-stop destination for a wide range of services, including facility management, architecture, interior design, construction and engineering. From managing facilities to designing spaces, it has established itself as a pioneer for its exceptional work and dedication to client satisfaction.

Sulaksham Projects Private Limited

Suresh Yadav – Director

Among The Fastest Growing Company Through Impactful Performance 2024

Established in the year 2005, Sulaksham Projects Private Limited is a visionary company led by Suresh Yadav. The company is renowned for creating bespoke infrastructure solutions, tailored to each client's unique needs. With a strong presence across India, the company offers comprehensive turnkey services in interior and architectural design.

Based in Gurugram, the company has successfully executed projects ranging from 10,000 ft to 1,00,000 ft., boasting a team of dedicated professionals who excel in integrating different aspects of a project into a holistic spatial experience. Sulaksham's commitment to quality and high-end finishes earned it a solid reputation in the industry.

Kass

Deepti Kulkarni – Founder

Most Innovative Skincare Brand of 2025

A modern skincare brand, Kass is renowned for offering intelligent, well-formulated products crafted to meet real skin needs. The visionary leader and the brain behind the brand, Deepti Kulkarni, is a certified formulator and aesthetician. She holds an in-depth understanding of skin biology and a strong belief in consumer intelligence, focused on empowering customers to take control of their skincare choices by offering effective solutions.

Aiming to simplify skincare without compromising results, Kass provides high-performance solutions that nourish and rejuvenate the skin from within. By combining traditional wisdom with modern science, Kass provides effective, safe, and gentle skincare for discerning consumers.

Hindavi Technologies

Rohan Karnataki (Founder and CEO)

India's Most Acclaimed Event Tech Platform 2025

Based in Pune, Hindavi Technologies is an IT services and Product Engineering firm with Rohan Karnataki at the helm. The company's flagship Product Xporience is an award-winning Event Technology Platform. It delivers cutting-edge solutions, empowering event organisers for Exhibitions & Trade Shows global

Echelon Fitness Multimedia, LLC

Lou Lentine – CEO

Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Brand For Fitness Equipment Subscriptions 2025

Echelon Fitness Multimedia is a leading name in fitness equipment and subscriptions. Led by the visionary Lou Lentine, the company is committed to enabling individuals to transform their lives and make lasting positive changes, one step at a time.

Basix Krishi Samruddhi Limited (BKSL)

Mr Tapas Kumar Pati. // Chief Executive Officer

Edition: India's Top Companies of the Year 2025

Led by the visionary Mr Tapas Kumar Pati, Basix Krishi Samruddhi Limited (BKSL) provides end-to-end solutions for enhancing agricultural productivity, cutting costs and mitigating risks. With a robust presence across 8 states, the company promotes eco-friendly agriculture practices and farming institutes. It aims to contribute to India's agricultural development and food security.

Nishkala Healthcare Pvt Ltd

Mr Ritesh Bijoria (CEO)

Most Influential CEO In India 2025

Operating under the brand White Lotus, Nishkala Healthcare Pvt Ltd is a widely recognised healthcare provider. It offers exceptional patient care and innovative medical solutions with Ritesh Bijoria at the helm. The company was successful bidder for one of the largest hospital in Navi Mumbai, the project acquisition, was not easy, managing multiple legalities, multiple courts, competition and funds, were one of the biggest challenges.

Ritesh Bijoria, could single handed manage this and get the operation kickoff at no time. The company is committed to excellence and has earned recognition as one of India's most influential healthcare institutions.

