Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate Unveils the 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna' Mural at VANAHA, Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], November 5: Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate (SPRE), one of India's most trusted real estate developers, has unveiled 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna', an immersive, handcrafted mural that celebrates the township's nature-first philosophy and transforms biodiversity into art.

Positioned in VANAHA's sales gallery near Bavdhan, Pune, the mural stands as a symbolic expression of the township's core belief that modernity and nature can coexist seamlessly.

Handcrafted by some of India's most accomplished artisans, the mural brings VANAHA's ecological wealth to life. Each hand-carved blossom, bird, and leaf mirrors the real flora and fauna thriving within the township, making every detail an ode to nature's resilience and diversity.

When unveiling the mural, Mr Sriram Mahadevan, CEO of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate and Managing Director of Joyville Shapoorji Housing, said, "At Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate, we see sustainability not as an element but as the essence of our design philosophy. With 'Coexistence with Flora & Fauna', we aimed for every visitor at VANAHA to experience the township's thriving ecosystem. We want people to feel that harmony and balance are possible when we build with nature, not against it."

More than an artistic installation, the mural redefines the role of a sales gallery. It introduces visitors to VANAHA's ecological philosophy, turning the first encounter into an experience of harmony between design and biodiversity.

At VANAHA, architecture and ecology are deeply interwoven. The township spans 1,000 acres, of which over 350 acres are dedicated to open green spaces. Home to more than 400 species of flora and fauna, VANAHA extends SPRE's legacy of building environments that nurture human well-being while preserving natural balance.

VANAHA by Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is one of Pune's largest integrated townships, offering thoughtfully designed residential, commercial, and retail spaces. The township features premium lifestyle amenities, including a state-of-the-art clubhouse, gym, spa, multi-purpose courts, landscaped gardens, and panoramic views of the Oxford Golf Course - ranked among Asia's top five and Pune's only private 18-hole golf course.

VANAHA is strategically located near major IT hubs like Hinjewadi, Mahalunge-Mann Hi-Tech City Park, and Baner. This gives it immense appeal for professionals. Its location is further enhanced by proximity to renowned educational institutions, such as FLAME University and Symbiosis International University. It is also near multi-speciality hospitals and established commercial centres. The acclaimed Oxford Golf Course, ranked among Asia's top five, further elevates the project's lifestyle quotient.

Recently, SPRE launched VANAHA Verdant, offering 2 and 3-BHK apartments. To date, the company has sold over 2000 apartments worth Rs. 1800 crores. These sales include both the mid-segment (Yahavi and Springs) and premium developments (Golfland phases 1 & 2) within the township.

With upcoming infrastructure upgrades, including, the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, the proposed 10-lane Mumbai-Bangalore National Highway, the 6-lane Paud-Mahad corridor, the new 8-lane flyover at Chandni Chowk, and the 14-lane Ring Road, VANAHA is poised to become one of Pune's most well-connected and future-ready addresses.

Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate is a well-regarded, reputed player in the Indian real estate sector owing to its cutting-edge design innovation, construction quality, and architectural excellence. It constitutes a significant segment of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group, an enormous multi-business conglomerate. The group has more than 160 years of legacy that bridges the earliest celebrated structures of India and the modern marvels. With a development potential of over 130 million square feet, SPRE has made inroads into most Indian citiesMumbai, Pune, Bangalore, Gurugram, and Kolkata - with a variety of developments, from luxury apartments and opulent residences to aspirational homes for mid-income homebuyers as well as one of the largest mass housing projects in India.

