Share India Securities Announces Date for Board Meeting to Appro Fundraising via Foreign Currency Bonds

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 25: Share India Securities Limited announced on Tuesday, 25 November 2025, that the board will meet on Wednesday, 17 December 2025, to consider and approve a potential fundraiser through foreign currency bonds, as disclosed in an exchange filing. The board is slated to deliberate raising funds by the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds to mobilize up to $50 million in one or more tranches. In line with the fundraising strategy, the company will appoint a cadre of professionals—including merchant bankers, underwriters, depositories, custodians, registrars, trustees, bankers, and lawyers—to execute all agreements integral to the deal. Should the board decide to include any offering of convertible securities into equity shares, it will seek the consent of the shareholders as part of its deliberations.

Separately, Share India Securities announced the incorporation of a new wholly-owned subsidiary, Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited, on 6 November 2025. This follows approvals granted by the board in meetings held on 29 October 2024 and 3 September 2025. The incorporation, which includes an equity subscription, formalises the group's expansion plans and operationalises the new entity under CIN: U66309UP2025PTC235957, as disclosed to SEBI in compliance with Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

On the financial front, the company reported a mixed performance for the half-year-ended FY26 (H1FY26) and the second quarter FY26 (Q2FY26). Total Revenue from Operations stood at Rs 682 crore for H1FY26, with Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 178 crore, reflecting year-on-year declines of 21% and 22% respectively, though the period showed sequential progress. In Q2FY26 alone, PAT rose 10% quarter-on-quarter to Rs 93 crore, and EBITDA rose 16% QoQ to Rs 164 crore, signaling improving momentum in the most recent quarter. In recognition of improving profitability, the board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Since its inception in 1994, Share India Securities Limited has evolved into a leading financial services conglomerate, expanding from serving high-net-worth individuals with sophisticated algo-trading solutions to a rapidly growing retail fintech brokerage. Guided by a commitment to transparency and integrity, the company has built a strong market presence, consistently earning top rankings in the Indian derivatives market and maintaining a robust financial position with a net worth of over Rs 25.09 billion. With a broad network of clients and 275 branches/franchisees, the group continues to reinforce its role as a dynamic leader in India's evolving financial landscape.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor