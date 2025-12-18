Share India Securities Gets Shareholder Nod for Up to USD 50 Million FCCB Fund Raise; Reports Sequential Recovery in Q2FY26

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 18: Share India Securities Limited today announced that its shareholders approved a special resolution at the company's 1st Extra‑Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for FY26, held on December 17, 2025, authorising the issuance of Foreign Currency Convertible Bonds (FCCBs) of up to USD 50 million (or its equivalent in Indian Rupees or other currencies) in one or more tranches. The approval enhances the company's capital‑raising flexibility as it pursues strategic growth and product expansion across its businesses. The detailed terms and conditions of the proposed FCCB issuance will be finalised by the Finance Committee at the time of issuance, and in line with SEBI regulations, Share India Securities Limited will submit comprehensive disclosures to the stock exchanges upon issuance to ensure full regulatory compliance.

The company confirmed that the EGM was conducted and concluded smoothly on the same day, and that the voting results, along with the Scrutiniser's Report, have been submitted to the stock exchanges within prescribed timelines under SEBI Listing Regulations, underscoring its adherence to governance and disclosure standards. In parallel with the capital-raising initiative, Share India Securities Ltd. has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary, Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited (CIN: U66309UP2025PTC235957), following Board approvals on October 29, 2024, and September 3, 2025. The new subsidiary, capitalised through subscription to its equity share capital, formalises the company's planned expansion and has been disclosed to SEBI in compliance with Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements.

Operational and financial performance for H1FY26 reflected resilience amid a challenging year‑on‑year comparison. Total Revenue from Operations for H1FY26 stood at Rs 682 crore and Profit After Tax (PAT) at Rs 178 crore, representing a year‑on‑year decline of 21 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively. The company, however, demonstrated a clear sequential recovery: Q2FY26 PAT rose 10 per cent quarter‑on‑quarter to Rs 93 crore, and EBITDA increased 16 per cent QoQ to Rs 164 crore, signalling improving momentum. Reflecting confidence in cash‑flow and profitability, the Board declared a second interim dividend of Rs 0.40 per share.

Share India's businesses showed tangible operational traction in H1FY26. The Broking business serviced 46,549 clients with an Average Daily Turnover of Rs 7,500 crore, while the NBFC division reported a loan book of Rs 253 crore with healthy Net Interest Margins (NIMs) of 4.24 per cent across 43,770 clients. The Investment Banking arm completed three company listings and filed seven Draft Red Herring Prospectuses (DRHPs) during the period, highlighting ongoing deal activity and client engagement.

Founded in 1994, Share India Securities Limited has evolved from a niche provider of algorithmic trading solutions for High‑Net‑Worth Individuals into a rapidly growing fintech brokerage and diversified financial services group. The company emphasises transparency and integrity in its operations, and today reports a consolidated net worth exceeding Rs 25.09 billion, an extensive client base, and a distribution network of 275 branches and franchisees. The FCCB authorisation and new subsidiary incorporation are positioned to support the company's next phase of growth as it consolidates its leadership in India's dynamic financial markets.

