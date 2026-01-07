Share India Securities Incorporates New Subsidiary, Share India Cred Capital Pvt Ltd

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 7: Share India Securities Limited, a diversified financial services company and a member of leading stock exchanges in India, has announced the incorporation of a new wholly owned subsidiary, Share India Cred Capital Private Limited, in line with its strategic growth initiatives.

The Company had earlier informed the stock exchanges that its Board of Directors, at a meeting held on October 30, 2025, had approved the proposal to incorporate a subsidiary, along with investment through subscription to its equity share capital. Pursuant to this approval, the subsidiary has now been formally incorporated.

Share India Cred Capital Private Limited was incorporated on January 6, 2026, with the Registrar of Companies, Kanpur, and has been allotted the Corporate Identification Number (CIN) U64990UP2026PTC240582. The incorporation marks an important step in strengthening the Company's organisational structure and expanding its presence across allied financial services verticals.

The Company has received the Certificate of Incorporation for the newly formed subsidiary from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs on January 6, 2026, at 02:38 p.m., confirming the completion of all statutory and regulatory formalities required for incorporation.

Share India Securities Limited is registered with SEBI and is a member of major Indian exchanges, including NSE and BSE. Over the years, the Company has built a strong presence across capital market-related activities and continues to explore opportunities that support long-term value creation and business scalability.

The incorporation of Share India Cred Capital Private Limited aligns with the Company's broader strategy to create focused entities that can pursue specific business opportunities while maintaining operational efficiency and regulatory compliance. The management believes that this move will help enhance the Company's ability to respond to evolving market requirements and strengthen its overall business ecosystem.

The Company has duly informed both BSE Limited and the National Stock Exchange of India Limited in compliance with Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

