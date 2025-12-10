Share India Securities Restructures INR 50 Crore NCD Offering and Accelerates Capital Expansion Strategy with FCCB Issuance Plan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 10: Share India Securities Limited has strategically restructured its Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) programme to optimise its capital raising framework, unveiling an updated issuance structure approved by its Finance Committee on December 10, 2025. The company will now issue up to 5,000 secured, rated, listed, taxable, and transferable NCDs with a face value of ₹1,00,000 each, supplemented by a green shoe option of up to 2,500 NCDs, aggregating to ₹50 crore through private placement. The revised proposal, disclosed in strict compliance with SEBI Listing Regulations 30 and 51, maintains all previously communicated terms while clarifying that the debentures will carry a tenure of up to 24 months from the deemed date of allotment, providing investors with a clearly defined investment horizon and enhanced certainty.

Complementing this debt issuance initiative, Share India Securities is pursuing an aggressive capital diversification strategy, having convened its first Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) for the financial year 2025-26 on December 17, 2025, to secure shareholder approval for a Foreign Currency Convertible Bond (FCCB) programme. The company seeks authorisation to issue FCCBs aggregating up to USD 50 Million across multiple tranches, significantly expanding its international financing toolkit and positioning itself for enhanced global capital access. This dual-pronged capital raising approach underscores the company’s confidence in its growth trajectory and strategic objectives.

Further strengthening its operational footprint, Share India Securities has successfully operationalised Share India Wealth Multiplier Solutions Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary incorporated following Board approvals in October 2024 and September 2025. This strategic subsidiary incorporation, formalised under CIN U66309UP2025PTC235957, demonstrates the company’s commitment to expanding its service verticals and deepening market penetration in key financial services segments. Since its establishment in 1994, Share India Securities has evolved from a specialised algo-trading solutions provider for High-Net-Worth Individuals into a diversified fintech brokerage powerhouse, commanding a market capitalisation reflecting its net worth of over ₹25.09 billion and maintaining an extensive distribution network of 275 branches and franchisees across India, solidifying its status as a transformational force in India’s financial services ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor