Share Market: Nifty Opens Lower at 22,107 Points, Recovers 22 Points in Early Market Movements

Stock Market Open: The stock market opened with a fall on Tuesday. In early trade, the BSE Sensex was down 45 points and was trading at 72745 points, while the Nifty was down 14 points and opened at 22107 points. But it later saw a recovery and the Sensex rallied 50 points to 72,840.14. Nifty rose 22 points to 22,143.80.

In early stock market trade, Nifty Midcap 100, BSE Small Cap, Nifty IT, Nifty Auto and Nifty Pharma indices registered marginal gains while Nifty Bank, Nifty FMCG and Nifty Financial Services indices were trading lower.

Shares of Cement, TCS, HCL Tech, Grasim Industries, Infosys, Cipla and Bajaj Auto witnessed gains. So, ONGC, Axis Bank, Power Grid, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC, Mahindra and Dr. Shares of Reddys fell. In the stock market, shares of PNC Infra, Data Patterns, HDFC AMC, ICICI Lombard, Sona BLW, Birla Corp touched 52-week highs. Shares of Whirlpool India hit a 52-week low. On Tuesday, in pre-open trading, the BSE Sensex was down 66 points at 72723, while the Nifty was down 32 points at 22090.