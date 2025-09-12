Share of natural gas in India’s energy mix will double to 15 pc by 2030: Minister

New Delhi, Sep 12 Union Petroleum and Natural Gas Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that India is pressing ahead with an ambitious low-carbon growth strategy, and the natural gas contribution in the country's energy mix is set to rise from 6 per cent to 15 per cent by 2030.

In a post on social media platform X, Puri reiterated that India will achieve 500 GW of non-fossil capacity by 2030. The government's notable initiatives include the distribution of 4 billion LED bulbs under the UJALA scheme and 10.33 crore LPG connections through the Ujjwala Yojana, he said.

He informed on the social media platform that the government is working towards a 5 million metric tonne green hydrogen target and indigenous aluminium battery technology.

He highlighted that India's syngas and coal gasification at Talcher is leading an industrial shift. As many as 113 CBG plants are running, converting waste to wealth, the minister said, adding that 78 plants are expected to be launched soon.

Further, the country will expand its gas pipeline network from 25,429 km to 33,475 km by 2030, while LNG capacity is expected to grow from 52.7 MMTPA to 66.7 MMTPA.

The minister highlighted India's achievement of connecting 1.52 crore households with piped natural gas (PNG) and the expansion of CNG stations to over 8,150 nationwide.

India's renewable energy sector projects are expected to see a 5 per cent cost reduction as the GST Council reduced taxes on solar photovoltaic modules and wind turbine generators.

The rate cut on this equipment from 12 per cent to 5 per cent will lower capital costs for upcoming solar and wind power projects by around 5 per cent, allowing developers to provide more competitive electricity tariffs.

HSBC Global Investment Research had projected the commissioning of 11.7 GW of thermal power, 3.8 GW of hydropower, and 36 GW of solar power in India during FY26. The overall power demand increased 4.4 per cent YoY in August and over 2 per cent in July upon a low base.

