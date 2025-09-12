Shareef Muhammed and Cubes Entertainment honored with the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Producer, marking a proud milestone for Malayalam cinema

VMPL

New Delhi [india], September 12: Shareef Muhammed and Cubes Entertainment have bagged the SIIMA Award for Best Debut Producer in Malayalam Cinema 2024. The blockbuster hit "Marco", directed by Hanif Adani and starring Unni Mukundan, earned Shareef Muhammed this recognition from the Indian-International Movie Awards. Produced under the Cubes Entertainment banner as his very first venture, the film went on to become a pan-Indian hit. The SIIMA Award for Best Actor (Malayalam) went to Prithviraj, while Sivakarthikeyan received the Best Actor (Tamil) award.

The film created a sensation both within Kerala and beyond, entering the coveted 100-crore club and being noted as one of the most violent films in Indian cinema. Its international-level production quality stood out as a major highlight. It was Shareef Muhammed's vision and courage as a producer that made such a project possible.

Currently, Shareef Muhammed is working on his second production venture, "Kattalan". Directed by debutant Paul George, the film stars Antony Varghese in the lead. With a massive budget of around 45 crores, the movie is being readied for a pan-Indian release and features a star-studded cast from Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi industries. Shareef Muhammed launched the project with one of the grandest pooja ceremonies ever witnessed in Malayalam cinema.

