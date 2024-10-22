Shark Tank fame Aman Gupta to mentor young entrepreneurs during 'Ignite 2024' at Chandigarh University

PRNewswire

Chandigarh [India], October 22: Ignite 2024, a two-day flagship event of Technology Business Incubator (TBI) at Chandigarh University (CU), will be organised at the varsity campus from 23 October to provide a platform for aspiring entrepreneurs and startups from CU in order to transform innovative ideas into successful ventures.

Of the 124 feasible ideas selected from 4738 registrations, 35 Startups have been chosen for the first cohort of the Ignite 2024 which will have Aman Gupta, Co-Founder of boAt and Shark Tank India judge who has emerged as a prominent figure in the tech industry as a visionary entrepreneur, as chief guest. This apart, venture capital investors, financial institutions, NITI Aayog, renowned entrepreneurs from all over India also participate in this national level startup festival.

Divulging details, Deepinder Singh Sandhu, Senior Director, Chandigarh University, said the 35 Startups chosen for the first cohort of the Ignite 2024 are related to Education and Media, Finance and Business, Manufacturing technology and Innovation, Social Impact and Healthcare, Sustainability and Cleantech.

He said students aspiring to become entrepreneurs will get an opportunity to interact with the Shark Tank India fame judge and Co-Founder of boAt during 'Unfiltered with Mr Aman Gupta' session to be held on the second day of Ignite 2024 after a special address by Satnam Singh Sandhu, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Chancellor, Chandigarh University.

He said the highlight of the opening day of Ignite 2024 on 23 October will include a Cohort Exhibition which will be inaugurated by Rohit Gupta, Program Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog.

This Cohort Exhibition will feature 60 internal and five external Startups to showcase innovations to a wide audience, including key stakeholders from government ministries, incubators, and the startup ecosystem.

On the concluding day of Ignite 2024, a felicitation ceremony will be held in which five Startups Excellence Awards will be given to Chandigarh University alumni and five Business Excellence Awards will be given to celebrate parents as business leaders.

"The main theme of Ignite 2024 canters around empowering students with the mind-set of 'Be Your Own Boss' and 'Fuel Your Future,' positioning TBI as a one-stop solution. With a strong focus on innovation, mentorship, and incubation, 'Ignite 2024' will provide Chandigarh University students with the tools and resources they need to shape the future of business and technology," he said.

Sandhu said, "Ignite 2024 will provide unparalleled opportunities for aspiring entrepreneurs at Chandigarh University as students will get access to resources, tools, mentorship, and support to develop and scale their startup ideas."

"Ignite 2024 will also connect our budding entrepreneurs with like-minded peers, industry leaders, and potential collaborators. This apart, Chandigarh University students can also take inspiration from startup icons like Aman Gupta. Whether Chandigarh University students are in the ideation phase or ready to scale their startup ideas, ignite 2024 will serve as the perfect launch-pad for entrepreneurial ambitions. It will serve as a hub for creativity, innovation, and business transformation for turning visions into reality," he added.

Sandhu said Ignite 2024 follows the 3 Ts: 'Think' (generate and refine ideas), 'Transform' (turn concepts into action) and 'Transfer' (bring ideas to the market). "The core mission of Ignite 2024 is to spark excitement around entrepreneurship as a viable career path. This event provides students with a platform to unleash hidden ideas and explore their creative potential, discover entrepreneurial ventures and explore opportunities to innovate and accelerate existing projects into fully-fledged, scalable businesses," he said.

The four sessions to held on 24 October will include Panel Discussion on 'Policy and Industry Perspective' which will be attended by Dr Sanjeev K. Majumdar, Senior Manager, NRDC, Pankaj Setiya, General Manager, RBI, Ishita Thaman (IES) General Manager, MSME - DFO, Rupinder Singh Sachdeva, PHD CCI Chairman, Balbir Singh, General Manager, SIDBI, Mahavir Pratap Sharma, TiE India Angels Chair and DPS Kharbanda, CEO, Invest Punjab.

The second session on 'Punjab's success stories' will be attended by Harjinder Singh Cheema, Managing Director, Cheema Boilers Limited and Somveer Anand, Mission Director, IM Punjab.

'Startup Josh Stories', the third session on 24 October, will be attended by Yash Raj, Chief Business Officer, Medulance, Dr Atul Mehta, CEO, Pay10, Arpit Dhupar, CEO & Co-Founder, Dharaksha EcoSolutions and Preeti Manocha, Founder VOCAL. The fourth session Business Mantra on business and startup funding and opportunities will be attended by Anuj Golecha, Co-Founder, Venture Catalyst.

