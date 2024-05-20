Shark Tank India Judge Anupam Mittal Opens up About Harrowing Experience Of Panic Attacks, Says...

Shark Tank India Judge and The CEO of one of the largest marriage matrimony Anupam Mittal is always vocal about mental issues. He recently opened up about his experience with panic attack and described it as one of the scariest things he experienced. He also talked about the setbacks that he faced in his life.

Anupam Mittal was invited on Ranveer Allahbadia’s Podcast where he said, "I hope that no one ever experience Panic attacks" he expressed, recalling a time when he lost his job. "A panic attack is the most terrifying experience I've ever had. You feel as though the ground is about to swallow you whole, the walls are closing in, and breathing becomes a struggle. Outwardly, you may appear calm, but internally, it feels like a volcano is erupting. In that moment, you're willing to do anything. If someone told you to end your own life, you might just comply. It's utterly terrifying," he elaborated.

The judge from "Shark Tank India" revealed that he sought solace in a friend who had also battled panic attacks, delved into literature on the subject, and eventually found resolution. His second encounter with panic struck in 2008. "When you're inherently a problem solver, panic attacks can leave you feeling utterly helpless. You're consumed by feelings of failure and uselessness. If your baseline anxiety levels are elevated, even the smallest trigger can induce a panic attack," he confided to Allahbadia.