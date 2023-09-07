Sharmila Sherikar joins Sonata Software as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 7: Sonata Software (NSE: SONATSOFTW) (BSE: 532221), the leading Modernization Engineering company, has announced that Sharmila Sherikar has joined the organization as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Development.

Sharmila joins Sonata with more than three decades of industry experience in change management and corporate development programs. She is adept at managing large organizational restructuring programs and brings in-depth knowledge in anchoring and executing transformation initiatives for strategic corporate goals. She possesses extensive familiarity in leading change management during acquisitions & mergers and building capabilities & talent during high growth phase.

As an Executive Leadership Team member and in her role, Sharmila will drive Sonata's strategic corporate cross-functional change programs.

"We are delighted to have Sharmila join Sonata to catalyze our hyper-growth by focusing on defining, evolving, and driving strategic change and corporate development programs. We wish her the very best as we continue driving top quartile growth performance in the industry," said Samir Dhir, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer at Sonata Software.

Last year, the top 100 senior leaders of Sonata participated and defined their three-year goals and corporate strategy to reach $1.5B by the end of FY26. As part of this endeavour, it had recently acquired Quant Systems Inc for $160M. The company has been investing significantly in talent, technologies, markets, and partnership to drive its hyper-growth.

"I am excited to be a part of Sonata Software, a company of great legacy. As the company journeys through its high growth phase, I look forward to working with various internal and external teams to strengthen our stakeholder relations and deliverables, with amplified operational rigor and excellence," said Sharmila.

