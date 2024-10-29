SHARP Expands Product Portfolio with the Launch of Concept Design PureFit Series Air Purifiers and Made-in-India Semi-Automatic Washing Machines and Refrigerators

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 29: SHARP Business Systems (India) Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned Indian subsidiary of SHARP Corporation Japan, renowned globally for its cutting-edge technology products and solutions, has launched its advanced PureFit series of air purifiers in India - The PureFit FX-S120, PureFit FP-S42M-L and PureFit FP-S40M-T/W. Designed to bring cutting-edge filtration technology to Indian homes, these air purifiers combine elegant aesthetics with leading-edge filtration technology, ensuring better air quality, protection against harmful pollutants and elevating both the ambiance and air quality of any living space.

Each air purifier in the PureFit series is equipped with SHARP's Plasmacluster technology, leveraging a combination of positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne contaminants, allergens, and odours. They also feature Coanda Airflow Technology, providing even air distribution across every corner of the room to give an uniform AQI level. The FX-S120 comes with an Electrostatic HEPA Filter that captures 99% of particles as small as 0.02 microns, along with an Activated Carbon Filter that absorbs household odours.

The FX-S120 and FP-S42M-L air purifiers also have AIoT capabilities that allow it to be controlled remotely via mobile devices, with smart sensors that monitor air quality, humidity, humidity, light and temperature. These purifiers offer six operational modes to suit user needs and can operate in Quiet Mode during sleep hours for maximum comfort and protection.

Reinforcing its commitment to the 'Make in India' initiative, SHARP has also unveiled its PureWave series of semi-automatic washing machines - PureWave, PureWave Plus, and PureWave Ultra. Each model is crafted to suit a range of personal styles and preferences, bringing advanced functionality and a fresh aesthetic to Indian homes. The PureWave series features Japan's 7 Shield technology for robust durability, Quadroniq Pulsators for deep, thorough cleaning, HydroBlast technology to tackle tough stains, and Wave Dry Ring technology for efficient drying. These washing machines are designed with user-friendly details like Toughened Glass, a Soft-Close Lid, and the Hydro Shield Panel, combining safety with sleek design.

As part of Make in India initiative, SHARP has also introduced a line of Single Door and Double Door refrigerators, that integrates stylish design with modern technology. These refrigerators feature Toughened Glass Shelves, Stabiliser Free Operation. Both the washing machines and refrigerators range come with Japan's 7 Shields protection technology.

Expressing his excitement about the new launches, Mr Osamu Narita, Managing Director, SHARP Business Systems India Private Limited, stated "We are committed towards our 'Make in India' plans and are really happy to launch the range of air purifiers and new semi-automatic washing machines and refrigerators, where we blend it with advanced technology from Japan to offer our customers the products that brings convenience to their daily lives. We will continue to focus on manufacturing in India and keep on surprising our customers with stylish designs and best technology that reflects their lifestyle and let them lead simply better lives. Next year our focus will also increase in health and well-being as Sharp India completes 25 years in India."

Mimoh Jain, Vice President, SHARP Appliances Division, said, "At SHARP, we never stop innovating and providing solutions that meet the changing demands of contemporary homes. The PureFit series of Air Purifiers and our new range of washing machines and refrigerators reflect our commitment to enhancing lifestyle, convenience, and overall well-being of Indian consumers. We are also extending our range in water purifiers focus in health with our Pure Sip series of RO + UV and sippers with Nanoflux cartridge and internationally proven UFM technology."

In celebration of the festive season, SHARP is offering exclusive rewards for customers purchasing any SHARP product. Each purchase will include an assured gift from the Kitchen Appliances section, such as Hand Mixer, Stand Mixer, Kettle, Sanitizer, or Water Bottle. Additionally, under Mega Reward promotion, 15 lucky winners will receive a Gold voucher worth Rs10,000 each. The Bumper Reward will grant two lucky couples round-trip flight tickets to Bali.

Features and Specifications of Air Purifiers:

PureFit series feature Plasmacluster technology, which is a proprietary air purification system developed by Sharp Corporation and utilises a combination of positive and negative ions to neutralise airborne contaminants, allergens, and odours from sources like pets, cooking, or smoke.

Coanda Airflow Technology ensures even air circulation to all corners of the room; Triple Filtration System (Electrostatic HEPA, Activated Carbon, and Fine Mesh Pre-Filters) ensures protection from dust, odours, and airborne particles; through AIoT Connectivity, the user can operate the device remotely via a mobile app, managing up to 30 units;

Quiet Mode ensures Silent operation during sleep hours, offering restful nights; Multiple Smart Sensors aid in monitoring and adjusting based on room conditions, including light, odour, humidity, temperature, and PM2.5 levels.

Price and Availability:

The PureFit series of air purifiers and Semi-Automatic and Refrigerators are available in all leading electronics stores and e-commerce portals. FX-S120 is available at an introductory price of Rs.51,999/-, The FP-S42M-L is available at Rs.24,990/- and FP-S40M-L is available at Rs.19,990/-.

Semi-Automatic Washing Machine series starts from Rs.9,500/- and Refrigerator series starts from Rs.14,990/-.

To learn more about these new products or to find a local dealer, please visit https://in.sharp/

