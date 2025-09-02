Sharvaya Metals IPO: Paving the Way for Aluminium Solutions in India and Beyond

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 2:Sharvaya Metals Limited, a leading player in high-precision aluminium manufacturing, is set to launch its IPO on September 4, 2025, marking a significant milestone in the company's growth journey. The company caters to both domestic and international OEMs and suppliers across sectors such as cookware, consumer appliances, electric vehicles, LEDs, aviation, defence, automotive, construction, and extrusions.

We spoke with Mr. Shreyans Katariya, Managing Director of Sharvaya Metals Limited, to understand the objectives of the IPO, the company’s growth strategy, and its long-term vision.

Q1: The IPO is a landmark step for Sharvaya Metals. Could you explain the key objectives of this issue and how the proceeds will be utilised to drive growth?

We are launching an IPO of ₹58.80 crores. Of this, ₹25 crores will be used for expanding the company, including setting up a new aluminium extrusion facility. Around ₹10.9 crores will support working capital requirements, while the remaining proceeds will cover general corporate purposes and IPO-related expenses. This expansion will allow us to enter sectors such as construction, electric vehicles, defense, and railways.

Q2: Aluminium is seeing rising demand in EVs, defence, and aviation. Which sectors do you see as the biggest growth drivers for the company over the next few years?

Our current focus includes supplying battery housing parts for electric vehicles. With expansion, we will enter the aluminium battery and swappable battery market. We are also collaborating with defense companies and pursuing approvals for railway projects, positioning these sectors as key growth drivers.

Q3: A significant portion of IPO proceeds is earmarked for plant and machinery. How will this investment enhance your production capabilities and scale?

The investment will fund an 8,000-ton aluminium extrusion facility and ancillary machinery for value-added products. This expansion is expected to double or even triple our top-line revenue in the coming years.

Q4: Sharvaya Metals reported revenue of over ₹11,000 lakhs in FY25. What should investors know about your financial health and growth outlook?

We maintain low leverage, ensuring minimal debt and interest costs, which allows us to maximise profitability. With high-precision, value-added products and expansion into new sectors, we anticipate strong revenue growth and an improved bottom line.

Q5: The aluminium industry has established global players. What differentiates Sharvaya Metals in terms of technology, quality, or customer relationships?

Our strength lies in high-precision manufacturing using advanced Japanese technologies. We operate 16–17 vertical milling machines and TLC-controlled automated systems for machining. Coupled with a robust R&D setup, this gives us an edge over our peers in terms of quality, technology, and customer service.

Q6: With clients across cookware, appliances, EVs, and defense, how do you plan to expand your customer base domestically and internationally?

Domestically, we supply to leading companies across sectors such as defense, automobiles, and energy. We plan to expand into construction, railways, and aviation. Internationally, we have already exported products to Dubai, China, Europe, and the USA. While global expansion remains a priority, our immediate focus is on strengthening domestic partnerships and entering new high-growth segments.

Q7: Looking beyond the IPO, what is your long-term vision for Sharvaya Metals as a leading aluminium solutions provider in India and globally?

Our vision is to be a solutions company rather than a commodity supplier. We aim to deliver end-to-end, value-added aluminium solutions that are sustainable and tailored to client needs. SME IPOs like ours also contribute to India's economic growth, and we encourage investors to participate.

Sharvaya Metals Limited's IPO is not just a financial milestone but a strategic step toward establishing the company as a comprehensive aluminium solutions provider. With low leverage, advanced technology, and expansion into high-growth sectors such as EVs, defense, and railways, Sharvaya Metals is well-positioned for robust domestic and international growth.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor