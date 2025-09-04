Sharvaya Metals Limited Successfully Completes Anchor Book Subscription, Raises INR 16.72 Crore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 4: Sharvaya Metals Limited, a leading manufacturer and supplier of aluminium products, has successfully raised ₹16.72 crore from marquee institutional investors through its Anchor Book subscription, reinforcing strong investor confidence in the company's business model and growth trajectory.

The company has allocated 8,53,200 equity shares at ₹196 per share to anchor investors.

The Anchor allocation saw participation from reputed funds, including:

Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Citadel Capital Fund – ₹3.27 crore (19.55%)

Craft Emerging Market Fund PCC – Elite Capital Fund – ₹3.27 crore (19.55%)

NAV Capital VCC – NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund– ₹3.02 crore (18.07%)

Krushnam Nexus Capital Scheme I – ₹2.02 crore (12.10%)

Pentateam Inventure Capital Scheme I – ₹2.02 crore (12.10%)

Beacon Stone Capital VCC – Beacon Stone I – ₹1.61 crore (9.63%)

Lords Multigrowth Fund – ₹1.51 crore (9.00%)

The robust anchor participation highlights investor confidence in Sharvaya Metals' strong fundamentals, diversified product portfolio, and opportunities in the aluminium sector.

The company's Initial Public Offering (IPO) opens on September 4, 2025, and will close on September 9, 2025, with a price band of ₹192 to ₹196 per equity share. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE SME platform.

The IPO is being managed by Expert Global Consultants Pvt.Ltd. as the Book Running Lead Manager, while Cumulative Capital & Expert Global Consultants Pvt. Ltd is the Underwriter to the Issue.

