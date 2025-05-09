Shashank Nigam: Empowering India's MSMEs Through Udyamita Helpline

VMPL

New Delhi [India], May 9: In India, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) are often referred to as the backbone of the economy. However, this crucial sector faces persistent challenges such as lack of awareness, delayed payments, and limited access to government schemes. Addressing these issues head-on is young entrepreneur Shashank Nigam, the founder of Udyamita Helplinea platform dedicated to creating awareness and support for MSMEs across the country.

Udyamita Helpline: A Movement for MSME Empowerment

Shashank Nigam launched Udyamita Helpline with a clear vision: to educate and empower MSME owners by providing them with the knowledge they need to grow and protect their businesses. Through regular webinars, events, and digital outreach, the platform offers guidance on:

- Delayed Payment Solutions: Helping MSMEs understand their legal rights and how to seek redressal under MSME Samadhan and other frameworks.

- Government Schemes: Providing simplified insights into various subsidies, loans, and support schemes offered by the Ministry of MSME and other government bodies.

- Entrepreneurial Awareness: Sharing real-time updates, expert sessions, and practical advice for business growth.

Expanding Horizons: Entry into the AWS Ecosystem

Recently, Shashank Nigam has taken a significant step by entering the technology startup ecosystem through a collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Under this new initiative, Udyamita Helpline is helping early-stage tech startups by providing access to free AWS credits, enabling them to build, scale, and innovate without the burden of heavy initial infrastructure costs.

This move marks a strategic expansion of Udyamita Helpline's missionfrom supporting traditional MSMEs to empowering the next generation of digital entrepreneurs and startups.

Conclusion

With Udyamita Helpline, Shashank Nigam has not just created a support platformhe has sparked a movement. Whether it's a small manufacturer in a Tier-3 city or a budding tech founder in Bangalore, Shashank's vision is clear: empower through awareness, enable through access. As India strides toward a digital and self-reliant future, leaders like him are playing a crucial role in ensuring no entrepreneur is left behind.

Visit here: https://udyamitahelpline.com/

