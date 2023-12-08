Shashank Thakur Urgently Appeals for Support to Save Newborn Daughter's Life Amidst Premature Birth Complications

India PR Distribution

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 8: Shashank Thakur, a distressed father, is reaching out to the community to save his daughter's life. He has initiated a crowdfunding campaign with ImpactGuru.com to raise funds for his newborn baby girl, born premature and currently fighting for her life in the NICU at Surya Hospitals in Mumbai.

In a poignant recount of recent events, Shashank shares the unexpected turn his family's life has taken, "I was about to be blessed with twins. But we never thought life could be so unpredictable; our lives turned upside down when my wife had premature labour. We rushed her to the hospital. Our baby girls were critical."

Tragically, one of the twins lost the battle to life on October 31st, leaving Shashank helpless and broken. Focused on saving his other baby girl, Shashank paints a vivid picture of the challenges they are facing, "Every day my baby is pricked with needles and hooked to pipes for her recovery. We do not wish to lose our other baby. Let not my little warrior feel unsupported."

The financial burden for the newborn's treatment is a staggering Rs 11.5 Lakhs, an amount that is beyond the emotional and financial capacity of the Thakur family. Shashank's appeal is clear, "This is a desperate plea for help. All little help would be appreciated. Please donate and share this story with the maximum number of people so that I can get the maximum help."

For further updates and contributions, please visit

https://www.impactguru.com/fundraiser/please-help-twin-babies-of-deepika-singh?utm_source=press&utm_medium=press_blog

