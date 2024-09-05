Shashi Tharoor releases his latest book in Kolkata; unveils Prabha Khaitan Foundation's book rack at Taj City Centre

PNN

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 5: The mellifluous flow of words he is known for held the audience that gathered at a hotel in Kolkata in thrall when Congress MP Shashi Tharoor juggled his wit and wisdom while reading out from his latest book "A Wonderland of Words: Around the Word in 101 Essays" on Sunday.

It was a bright sunny day in Kolkata after days of heavy rains and Tharoor uplifted the spirit of bibliophiles with his subtle humorous punch, drawing a portrait with his captivating words and eloquent presentation of what they could expect from his book that he described was not at all 'political'.

During the event, 68-year-old Tharoor also launched the Kolkata-based non-profit trust Prabha Khaitan Foundation's book rack at Taj City Centre New Town.

"Prabha Khaitan Foundation is an organisation with which I have been involved with for many years," the Congress MP said.

"They have done some terrific work around the country in promoting books," he said.

Speaking on the book rack launch initiative, Tharoor said: "They will be unveiling the book rack which they will have across hotels, centres or institutions which will host their events."

"Doing something for Prabha Khaitan is always fun because they are always committed to books," he said.

He praised the members of the foundation for keeping alive the book-reading habit at a time when the world was enthralled with mobile phones and other electronic gadgets.

"Several women readers are associated with the organisation and this is indeed fascinating in this world where we are more used to laptop, television or mobile phone screens. We no longer pick up books and read them," he said.

Tharoor, who returned to the Indian Parliament for another term this year by clinching victory in the Lok Sabha polls from the Thiruvananthapuram seat, said he hopes to see his readers enjoying his new book.

"This book is a slight departure from my usual kind of recent writings. It is not at all political," he said.

"It is all about joy and use of words. I hope you will enjoy it. The book is meant to be accessible and entertaining and in the process, if it can inform and educate then its purpose will be served," he said.

The book is published by Aleph Book Company.

Among others who attended the launch event included industrialist Harshvardhan Neotia, Mallika Verma, Gouri Basu, Manisha Jain, Anindita Chatterjee and Indranil Ray.

