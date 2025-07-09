Shashi Tharoor Speaks about India's Values, Democracy and Civilization at Oxford Lectures organized by O.P. Jindal Global University

OP Jindal University

Oxford [UK], July 9: At a series of distinguished lectures and discourses in the UK, Dr. Shashi Tharoor, Member of Parliament, India spoke about the lessons from India's history and civilization and the Indian Constitution at 75, offering a powerful reflection on the evolution of India's constitutional democracy and its enduring significance in the protection of rights and freedoms while also speaking about the challenges as India looks to 2047 and 100 years of independence. The landmark event was organised by O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU), India's leading private university and an Institution of Eminence. The lectures were held at University College and Somerville College, Oxford and the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple.

At University College, Oxford, Dr. Shashi Tharoor spoke on the theme, "An Immemorial Civilization: Lessons from India, Lessons for India" and took the distinguished audience on a journey of more than 2500 years which outlines India's history of religious tolerance and non-violence and continues to inform our modern approach to social justice. Dr Tharoor said. "There are lessons to be drawn from India's historical and mythical figures and also from modern reformers and leaders like Vivekananda and Mahatma Gandhi. India's secularism and egalitarianism has been shaped by its ancient wisdom. No nation can be called democratic and progressive, unless it combats the injustices faced by the marginalized and subjugated. Indian civilization, at its most luminous moments, has done exactly that and our quest for modernist inequality has always been forged through a struggle against orthodoxy, casteism, superstition and fundamentalist exclusion."

He further expounded, "The task before us is not just to remember India, but to reimagine it, to draw from the deep wells of our immemorial inheritance, the ethical resolve to confront contemporary inequities with courage, conviction and moral clarity, thus ensuring greater rights to the disenfranchised and those on the margins of our society." In his address, Dr. Tharoor explained how since the time of Ashoka, the Mauryan king, the idea has been not just of tolerance but of acceptance. India and its memorial civilization has lessons for the world today: that one is free to strive and seek and arrive at one's own conception of the Almighty. And the greatest truth is to acknowledge the existence of other truths! As Vivekananda said that Hinduism is a religion that taught the world not just tolerance, but acceptance."

At the Honourable Society of the Inner Temple, O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) brought India's democratic imagination with another public lecture by Dr. Shashi Tharoor who spoke on the theme: India at 2047: The Future of the World's Largest Democracy, offering deep insights into the state of Indian democracy, its achievements, and the urgent need to safeguard its institutions, values, and constitutional foundations. "India's democratic journey has been both remarkable and resilient, but it faces serious tests in the years ahead. Institutions matter, but the spirit behind those institutions matters even more," said Dr. Shashi Tharoor. "I commend O.P. Jindal Global University for fostering important conversations on democracy and development at the global level."

Mr. Naveen Jindal, Chancellor, O.P. Jindal Global University and Member of Parliament, Lok Sabha, India also joined the distinguished gathering and said, "Jindal universities stand for global citizens and socially conscious leaders. For our dreams for 2047, it is important to follow five special ideas:

- Education: Especially primary education as the foundation needs to be strong. It's a drop in the ocean to have started two universities, O. P. Jindal Global University and O.P. Jindal University in Chhattisgarh, which is an engineering university.

- Economy: India's economy needs to be strong, that creates jobs and wealth for the nation. There needs to be a lot of action, risks, investment and activities.

- Entrepreneurship: The private sector in India is driven by very enterprising people. We need to nurture them and respect the wealth creators more.

- Energy: Our future needs to be powered by more and more clean energy, renewable and sustainable energy. And empowerment here would mean affordable energy for the rich and the poor.

- Equality: This is the soul of a true democracy which lies in equality of opportunity which we must be able to give our 1.4 billion citizens.

Earlier, at Somerville College, Dr. Tharoor eloquently traced the historical journey of the Indian Constitution on the theme "Indian Constitution at 75: Protecting Rights, Expanding Freedoms & Empowering Citizens,", emphasizing its foundational ideals and their relevance in addressing the aspirations of a diverse and complex nation. "Our Constitution represents not only a legal framework but a social contract that has bound our diverse nation together. As we mark 75 years of its adoption, we must recommit ourselves to defending the rights and freedoms it enshrines for every citizen," he said.

Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar, the Founding Vice Chancellor of JGU, introduced Dr Shashi Tharoor at the events and lectures and spoke about the importance of global dialogue around constitutional values, democratic governance, and sustainability. "This occasion at Oxford reaffirms our belief that universities must be active participants in shaping democratic societies. The Indian Constitution is a living testament to the strength of democratic ideals, and Dr. Tharoor's insights remind us of the need to protect, expand and renew those values across generations and borders," said Professor Kumar. He outlined how Dr Tharoor is a leading public intellectual, writer, author and a beacon of the democratic process in India, having won four times from his constituency! "This event is a celebration of intellectual engagement and institutional purpose," said Professor (Dr.) C. Raj Kumar. "Dr. Tharoor's powerful lecture inspires us to reaffirm our commitment to democratic values and global cooperation. As a global university, we are proud to bring together thought leaders and changemakers who shape the future of our world."

The discussion was enriched by a response from Professor (Dr.) Shailendra Raj Mehta, the O.P. Jindal Distinguished University Professor, who provided academic commentary and broader perspectives on the challenges and opportunities of constitutional governance. JGU's Sustainable Development Report 2025 was also presented by Professor Padmanabha Ramanujam, Dean, Office of Academic Governance at JGU at the lecture. The report outlines the university's commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through its teaching, research, and institutional practices. The event began with welcome remarks by Professor (Dr.) Radhika Khosla, Research Director at the Oxford India Centre for Sustainable Development.

