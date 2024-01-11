Sheelpovaas Foundation Empowers Rural Artisans and Author Jitavati Das Launches E-commerce Store and Inspiring Book

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], January 11: Sheelpovaas Foundation, a renowned non-profit organization dedicated to showcasing exceptional rural talent, is soon to launch their new E-commerce store extending further support to the craft and craftsmanship of Bengal. This exciting new development is set to take the exquisite and timeless creations of rural artisans to an international audience, bridging the gap between underrepresented artists and global appreciation.

The Sheelpovaas Foundation, founded by the visionary social entrepreneur and writer Jitavati Das, has long been committed to promoting the inherent talents of rural artisans and upholding the values of empowerment and upliftment. Inspired by a visit to Shantiniketan, the birthplace of India's great polymath, Kabiguru Rabindranath Tagore, Jitavati Das discovered a wealth of grounded yet oddly cheerful artisans whose craft was devoid of any materialistic pursuits. This revelation led to the foundation's mission: appreciating native sensibilities.

The Foundation's first event, held at the prestigious Harrington Street Arts Centre in Kolkata, showcased the handicrafts of 18 artisans from three villages, alongside a traditional Indian Baul singer. The exhibition captivated audiences with luxury handicrafts, featuring intricate works such as copper wire art, burned clay pottery, shora painting, handmade sarees, hand-painted sarees, handmade jewellery, terracotta jewellery, Dhokra, luxury home decor crafted from classic jute and wool, and innovative bamboo creations. Sheelpovaas has several other events under their hat and have organised many more similar events in the summer and fall of 2023.

The event's resounding success was a testament to the foundation's mission. Initially, the artisans were reluctant to leave their rural homes and present their art in a metropolitan city. However, the experience left them with lasting memories, including media coverage, a film star's appearance, a grand inauguration, and a heartwarming group photo. Most importantly, they recognized their self-worth, the foundation's primary objective.

By the event's conclusion, these same initially reluctant artisans eagerly asked when the next exhibition would take place. The patrons, in turn, were deeply moved by the preservation of intricate, age-old traditions thriving in the countryside.

The launch of Sheelpovaas Foundation's e-commerce store marks a significant stride in its mission. The website will feature a wide array of traditional and contemporary creations, including the ancient art of Dhokra, made using a 4000-year-old lost-wax casting technique. With international shipping options, art enthusiasts worldwide will now have the opportunity to acquire these unique and culturally rich pieces directly from rural artisans, thereby fostering a deeper appreciation of indigenous art forms.

Jitavati Das, the visionary behind the Sheelpovaas Foundation, expresses her excitement about this new chapter: "Our E-commerce store is a testament to our commitment to promoting and preserving rural talent. We believe that the international community will embrace the beauty and authenticity of these art forms, and this launch is a significant step towards that goal."

In addition to her role as the driving force behind the Sheelpovaas Foundation, Jitavati Das is a gifted 17-year-old writer with a profound passion for spirituality and mindfulness. This passion is brilliantly exemplified in her recent literary work, "Visuddha Prema." Notably, this book has earned a remarkable distinction since it was donated to the library at the prestigious Doon School in Dehradoon and has garnered substantial acclaim from the esteemed Asiatic Society along with a recent speech regrading the same at the Constitutional Club of India.

Furthermore, owing to the book's impressive online sales, "Visuddha Prema," which is already available in leading bookstores throughout India, is poised to make an impressive debut on the shelves of more than 15 additional stores in key cities such as Kolkata, Chennai, New Delhi, Bangalore, and Mumbai. This expansion reflects the growing recognition and popularity of Jitavati Das's literary prowess and her meaningful exploration of spiritual and mindful themes in "Visuddha Prema."

Adding to the book's resounding impact in the realm of sales is the exciting presentation at the renowned Frankfurt Book Fair, globally celebrated as a hub of diverse ideas and a stronghold of cosmopolitan perspectives. The event was held in October where "Visuddha Prema" was introduced to a fresh international audience that has a sustained interest in the book's themes, which encompass Indian philosophies, thoughts, and a way of life. This opportunity connected the book with a wider global readership, amplifying its reach and influence.

The Sheelpovaas Foundation's e-commerce website is soon to go live, and the organization invites art lovers from around the world to explore and support the incredible talent of rural artisans.

