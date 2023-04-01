Sheenu Jhawar becomes the first woman President of TiE Rajasthan

Rajasthan (India), April 1: TiE Rajasthan announced Dr. Sheenu Jhawar as its new President for two year term 2023-2025. She is the first woman in the 21 years history of TiE Rajasthan to assume this responsibility. Dr. Jhawar took charge from Dr. Ravi Modani who was successfully leading the chapter since 2021.

During the biennial leadership transition ceremony, Dr. Jhawar informed that India has the third largest number of unicorns in the world, and within India – Jaipur stands as the first tier 2 city, at an overall 7th position as per Start up Blink report. This is a matter of great pride for all of us. TiE Rajasthan has been contributing to this ecosystem since the last 21 years. Our Past Presidents- Mahavir Sharma, Atul Kapur, Dr. Ajay Data, Manuj Goyal, Rajneesh Bhandari, Rajesh Mundra, Siddharth Agarwal, Chirag Patel, and Dr. Ravi Modani have made a great visible impact. She also introduced her core committee members Anil Agarwal, Archana Surana, Ashish Mangal, Nishant Patni, Parijat Agarwal, Puneet Mittal, Raj Bagri, Rajeev Lakhotia, Sanjay Yadav, Sharvik Shah, Siddharth Shah, Vijay Khemka, and Vikram Ahuja who will help her with her new responsibilities.

As I take over as President for the next two years, I plan to carry on this legacy by more focus on the startups, and work with other ecosystem partners, added Dr. Jhawar.

Dr. Jhawar further informed that as of November 2022, the country with the third most Unicorns in the world is India. The more compelling news is that we added more unicorns in 2022 to the world after USA, making us the second most powerful Start up ecosystem in the world. But even that is no reason to celebrate. What is truly amazing, is that of the 23 unicorns added in year 2022, 9 have emerged from outside of the three top metro cities. The startup landscape has shifted substantially, with many investors raising their largest ever India-focused funds. And interestingly Bangalore- Karnataka today is no longer the only game in town. As ranked by Start up Blink, Jaipur is the 7th and the first tier 2 city, amongst the top cities for Start-ups in India.

With the growing ecosystem in the State of Rajasthan- led by Jaipur, and with the funding to startups in non-metros growing to 18 per cent of the total inflows share in 2022, the future of initiation, incubation- acceleration, and sector agnostic innovation looks very bright.

The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE) founded in 1992 in Silicon Valley is one of the world’s largest non-profit organization fostering entrepreneurship globally with 58 chapters in 14 countries. TiE’s mission is to nurture the next generation of entrepreneurs globally through mentoring, networking, education, incubation and funding. TiE Rajasthan – as part of TiE Global, and adjudged as Best Chapter in 2021, has been a leader in the State of Rajasthan, and a major contributor to the Start Up ecosystem since 2002. The founding members, the Governing Council and past leadership, of TiE –R has clearly envisioned, and implemented a strategy that has impacted ease, mentoring, and funds to the Start-up players in the State over the last 20 years.

As Dr. Sheenu Jhawar takes on the mantle of President of TiE Rajasthan on April 1, she opines a strong mandate to follow this core philosophy of TiE and create newer milestones, that place Jaipur amongst the top 5 Start up ecosystems in the country. Joining her in delivering this vision will be her committee comprising of seasoned mentors and investors of the Chapter. They look forward to having an open door policy for aspiring Start-ups, and will soon roll out a very structured and high quality screening & mentoring Program for the most deserving teams of the State.

TiE Rajasthan has touched new heights in the past few years, we are much closer to the startups now and our efforts have been recognised at global platforms. Startup mentored by TiE Rajasthan have won global accolades besides TiE Rajasthan itself winning the most coveted Best TiE Chapter Award in 2021. Sheenu has been spearheading all our mentoring programs for past many years and TiE Rajasthan looks up to her tenure to further TiE’s mission of fostering entrepreneurship, said Dr. Modani in his closing statement.

