Sheetal Dewan Kapur and Ssidarth Kapur Launch One Satya -- A Conscious Lifestyle Brand Rooted in Energy and Intention

New Delhi [India], October 13: One Satya, co-founded by Sheetal Dewan Kapur and Ssidarth Kapur, officially launches as a conscious lifestyle brand rooted in energy, intention, and personal rituals. One Satya offers living frequencies as energetic allies crafted to restore balance, bring in clarity, and align you with your one truth.

"At One Satya, each offering an energy companion," says Sheetal Dewan Kapur, Clairvoyant, Energy Alchemist, and Co-Founder. "Our candles, crystals, and camphor are cleansed, charged, and infused with Reiki and sacred chants so they can truly hold and shift vibrations."

The First Collection

The first collection consists of a trilogy of Deity-Frequency Candles, Grounded Light Crystals, and Energised Camphor

Deity-Frequency Candles

Each candle is infused with mantra, poetry, and intention, transforming fragrance into frequency. Inspired by deities such as Kali, Tara, Ganesh, and Lakshmi, these candles serve as portals of transformation, protection, abundance, and guidance.

"You don't just light a One Satya candle; you activate a portal back to yourself."

Grounded Light Crystals

The curated Grounded Light Crystals are each charged with Reiki and designed to align to an individual's specific energetic needs. The current series focuses on securing self and attracting abundance:

- The Heart Reset - Releases toxic cycles and strengthens healthy boundaries.

- The Soulmate Within - Opens the heart to love, self-worth, and compassion.

- Abundance - Amplifies prosperity, clarity, and opportunity.

Each crystal set includes crystal descriptions and rationale, the relevant affirmations, and poetry - transforming simple stones into personal rituals of healing and intention.

Energised Camphor

Camphor a symbol of ego surrender, purity, and enlightenment; has been combined with a secret blend of natural energy purifiers and then energised with Reki symbols and sacred chants.

- The Devi Pouch - Transforms your space from dense energy zone to a cleansed, positive, vibrant and abundance attracting zone.

The Founders' Vision

For Sheetal Dewan Kapur, One Satya is the culmination of over two decades of guiding people through energy work.

"Sometimes we don't move forward because our energy is stuck. One Satya is here to shift that vibration, to help you be one with your truest self, so that you can accomplish what your soul came to do in this lifetime."

For Ssidarth Kapur, the brand is a bridge between logic, science & the world of energy, and an ode to ancestors. The brand is in fact named after his grandmother.

"One Satya embodies my grandmother's values of purity, truth, and grace. It is a way to honour her, and all ancestors who quietly guide us."

Launch Celebration

The launch of One Satya in Mumbai was an intimate and energetic gathering of artists, creators, and seekers of conscious living. The evening was graced by pop singer and actress Dhvani Bhanushali, Seema Kiran Sajdeh (formerly known as Seema Khan) Celebrity Fashion Designer & Stylist and Star of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, Digital Creator and star of The Tribe on Amazon Prime Alfia Jafry, playback singer, popstar, performer songwriter Neha Bhasin, television actress and model Adaa Khan, costume designer and fashion stylist Neeta Lulla, and many others each resonating with the brand's spirit of authenticity, energy, and intention. Guests experienced personalized energy rituals, candle activations, and a guided meditation led by Sheetal Dewan Kapur, creating an atmosphere of alignment and renewal.

About One Satya

One Satya is a conscious lifestyle brand offering energy tools and personal rituals charged with Reiki, chants, and sacred intention. Co-founded by Sheetal Dewan Kapur and Ssidarth Kapur, the brand bridges ancient spiritual wisdom with modern mindful living, helping individuals align with their truth, raise their frequency, and manifest from a place of clarity and power.

